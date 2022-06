HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Wednesday signed legislation raising the state's minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2028. The $18 minimum would be the highest dollar amount among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. However, some states automatically boost their minimum wage when the cost of living increases. California, which currently has a $15 minimum wage, could have a higher wage in six years time given inflation.

