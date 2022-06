So many of the problems in our world today seem larger than life; far away but looming ominously as they cast a pall over our future and a threat over the present day. In a way, the latest villain of Lewis County has all those same characteristics — but in this case, it’s a cranky blackbird that has taken to dive-bombing people walking down Market Boulevard just south of the downtown core.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO