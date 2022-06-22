Bernard J. Sylvester

There is so much to be thankful for as I reflect on the 2021-22 school year. With so much to celebrate, our success was accelerated in part due to how we overcame the challenges we faced. Across the country and our state, school districts faced a significant shortage of substitute teachers. I continue to be grateful for our Viking community and the support we receive. Being part of the solution was the solution and we are so thankful for the many people that stepped forward to serve as Viking Support Stars! Our focus was to ensure quality learning environments for our students, and it was a win-win experience for those that took part! One Viking Support Star, Dyan, has agreed to let me share a message she recently sent about her experience:

