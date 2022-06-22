ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanchfield, MN

Bernard J. Sylvester

isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernard (Bernie) Sylvester, age 78, of Stanchfield died June 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Bernard (Bernie) John Sylvester was born in Cambridge on Nov. 9, 1943. He married Marcella (Marcy) Strohmayer Sylvester on Jan. 23, 1965. They made their home in East Bethel for 37 years and moved to...

www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Brandon W. Houtsma

Brandon Wesley Houtsma, of Ogilvie, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2022. He was 37 years old. Brandon was born May 17, 1985, in Mora, MN to Wes and Lorri (Hass) Houtsma. He grew up in Ogilvie with his two siblings, Rachel (Houtsma) Peterson and Ryan Hass, and attended Ogilvie Public Schools through his graduation in May 2003. While in high school, Brandon was a natural born athlete. He played football, basketball and baseball. Brandon also participated in the school musicals as well as many other extracurricular activities.
OGILVIE, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Morley running for Isanti County District 1

My name is Joe Morley and I’m running to be your next County Commissioner in District 1, which includes west Cambridge and Bradford Township. Some of you may know my wife, Jayne, and I, as your neighbor of nearly 40 years. Others may know me as your financial advisor, with a small business right on Main Street Cambridge. Or, maybe you know me as a parishioner at Christ the King, as a member of the Sportsman’s Club, or as your Representative on the board of East Central Energy.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

News Briefs

North Branch Area Public Schools will accept affidavits for candidacy to the school board starting on August 2, and ending at 5 p.m. on August 16. Affidavits of candidacy are available by contacting the school district clerk at 38705 Grand Ave., P.O. Box 370, North Branch, MN 55056. The filing fee for the office of school board is $2. Affidavits must be filed with the school district prior to 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Cambridge-Isanti teacher, coach killed in crash

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets football team has a new hashtag — #playforhouts — created in honor of Brandon Houtsma, assistant coach and a sixth-grade math teacher at the middle school. Players and anyone who wishes are using the hashtag to pay respects to the teacher and coach, who was killed Friday night in Kanabec County in a pickup crash. He was 37.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Stanchfield, MN
City
Robbinsdale, MN
City
Isanti, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Coon Rapids, MN
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Cambridge, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Westerberg running for Isanti County District 3

Hi, I’m Steve Westerberg. I’m running for County Commissioner in District 3. I come from a family that’s been in Isanti County since the 1800s and have myself been a lifelong resident. I’m one of six siblings, and I have many nieces and nephews in the community. I’m proud to have my own painting company of 40-plus years, and I was a smoke chaser in my twenties — we put out wildfires for the DNR.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Chisago County Court Reports, June 13-17

The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 13 - 17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Kevin Michael Desmet-Groseclose (DOB 08/26/1987) of Apple Valley, was charged June 13 with receiving stolen property. Anthony Patrick Quast (DOB 12/14/1988) of Wyoming, was charged June 14...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

North Branch School News: Viking Support Stars made a huge difference this year

There is so much to be thankful for as I reflect on the 2021-22 school year. With so much to celebrate, our success was accelerated in part due to how we overcame the challenges we faced. Across the country and our state, school districts faced a significant shortage of substitute teachers. I continue to be grateful for our Viking community and the support we receive. Being part of the solution was the solution and we are so thankful for the many people that stepped forward to serve as Viking Support Stars! Our focus was to ensure quality learning environments for our students, and it was a win-win experience for those that took part! One Viking Support Star, Dyan, has agreed to let me share a message she recently sent about her experience:
NORTH BRANCH, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Longbehn running for Isanti County Sheriff

Please let me introduce myself, my name is Michael Longbehn. I am a longtime resident of Isanti County. I have a rich history of public service. I started out as a volunteer reserve officer with the St. Paul Police in 1978. I quickly fell in love with public service and went back to school to get my law enforcement degree. Then in 1988 I was sworn in as a full time Deputy Sheriff with Anoka County. After leaving Anoka County I kept my full-time peace officers license active and continue to serve as a police officer in two jurisdictions. In those 44 years I have been a police supervisor, served for three years on The FBI Fugitive Task Force, been sworn as a Deputy US Marshal, and attended training at The FBI headquarters in Quantico, Va.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Sylvester
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Gordon running for Isanti Mayor

My name is Jimmy Gordon. I’m excited to be running for Mayor of Isanti. My FAITH and FAMLY help guide my PRINCIPLES which are as follows…. Protect Property Rights: No one is better equipped to take care of you than you. At city hall I’ll fight for your property rights. If you’re not hurting your neighbor you should be allowed to do as you please.
ISANTI, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Johnson running for Isanti Mayor re-election

My name is Jeff Johnson, and I am running for re-election to stay your mayor. I ask for your continued support in this undertaking. As a resident and current Mayor of Isanti, I know that a great city is measured by the qualities of lives of the people who live within. I will continue to strive day to day to provide the quality of life you have come to expect from a great city.
ISANTI, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Canada appointed to North Branch council

The decision of who to replace Amanda Darwin on the North Branch City Council turned out to be an easy one, as by the time it came to the council voting, only one applicant was left. At the closing of the application deadline, two people — Robert Canada and Sarah...
NORTH BRANCH, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Letter to the editor: Parting words from retiring activities director

As I retire from the Cambridge-Isanti Schools, thank you to our Cambridge-Isanti Schools administration, school board members, educators, event workers, officials, judges, custodians, bus drivers, and Bluejacket coaches, advisors, and directors, for their awesome and positive impact on students. I have been blessed to work with tremendous superintendents since the start of the 1981 school year. Thank you to Dr. Ray Hoheisel, Ken Runberg, Bruce Novak, Dr. Ray Queener, and now Dr. Nate Rudolph. Thank you to Cambridge-Isanti High School principals I have been fortunate to work with for the benefit of our Bluejackets - Harland Johnson, Rod Kaisler, Dr. Craig Paulson, Mitch Clausen, Pam Austad, Brad Windschill, Dr. Brenda Damiani, and now Dr. Steve Gibbs. I thank our superintendents and principals for their fantastic leadership, help, support, and guidance. They all are exceptional and true Bluejackets.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic#Crystal
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Backup & Push to perform at Common Ground Concert

Traditional bluegrass band Backup & Push will perform at the Common Ground Concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, at North Folk Winery. The band is comprised of some of Minnesota’s premiere young musicians who came together just prior to the pandemic. The group is inspired by Kenny Baker fiddle tunes, Jim and Jesse vocals, and Ralph Stanley and Earl Scruggs banjo licks. The performers combine this with a “healthy skepticism of guitar breaks” and they take “traditional bluegrass seriously, so you don’t have to.”
HARRIS, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Senior fitness class offered in Braham

A fitness class geared toward the young at heart is coming to the Braham Event Center. Known as Stay Active and Independent for Life, or SAIL, the class will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays starting on June 27. The class currently will meet until Sept. 21 at the Braham Event Center.
BRAHAM, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

East Central Energy to buy North Branch Water and Light electric assets

A major hurdle in the gradual dissolution of North Branch Water and Light has been cleared, as East Central Energy and the North Branch City Council and NBW&L have entered into a purchase agreement for all electric assets of NBW&L, which essentially makes the approximately 2,000 electric customers of NBW&L members of ECE.
NORTH BRANCH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy