Bernard J. Sylvester

As I retire from the Cambridge-Isanti Schools, thank you to our Cambridge-Isanti Schools administration, school board members, educators, event workers, officials, judges, custodians, bus drivers, and Bluejacket coaches, advisors, and directors, for their awesome and positive impact on students. I have been blessed to work with tremendous superintendents since the start of the 1981 school year. Thank you to Dr. Ray Hoheisel, Ken Runberg, Bruce Novak, Dr. Ray Queener, and now Dr. Nate Rudolph. Thank you to Cambridge-Isanti High School principals I have been fortunate to work with for the benefit of our Bluejackets - Harland Johnson, Rod Kaisler, Dr. Craig Paulson, Mitch Clausen, Pam Austad, Brad Windschill, Dr. Brenda Damiani, and now Dr. Steve Gibbs. I thank our superintendents and principals for their fantastic leadership, help, support, and guidance. They all are exceptional and true Bluejackets.
Comments / 0