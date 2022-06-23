ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Overwatch currency and loot box contents will transfer to Overwatch 2

By Jordan Gerblick
Your Overwatch currency and loot box contents will automatically be transferred over to your Overwatch 2 account when the sequel launches, Blizzard has confirmed.

In a new Reddit AMA, Overwatch commercial lead Jon Spector took the time to clarify a few points about what will happen to currency and loot boxes obtained in Overwatch when Overwatch 2 comes out. Thankfully, we have good news on both fronts, as Spector assured fans that you won't have anything taken away when your account merges over.

"We'll share a more detailed explanation on all of these topics before Overwatch 2 goes live in October," Spector wrote. "To give you a quick answer now though, those existing currencies (credits, OWL tokens, and competitive points) will come with you into Overwatch 2."

Though, as loot boxes won't be a thing in Overwatch 2, any unopened loot boxes you currently have stored away will automatically be opened ahead of launch, and their contents will be added to your account.

"We are not transitioning loot boxes into Overwatch 2, and ahead of launch, any unopened loot boxes will be automatically opened with your account receiving all the contents directly."

ICYMI, Blizzard recently announced that Overwatch 2 is launching in October as a free-to-play game . And like most F2P games, it'll be supported by a new battle pass system that will will replace loot boxes, which offered randomized rewards players could either buy with real money or earn by playing the game.

In a recent roundtable interview with GamesRadar+ and other media outlets, Blizzard said we'll have to wait a bit longer for answers to several key questions about the battle pass, like what separates the premium pass from the free version and whether all cosmetics will be available outside the battle pass.

"That's stuff that we will get into detail with ahead of October 4, but are not ready to do that right now and want to make sure that it's not just, 'Hey, let's answer this small piece of the puzzle now', but rather a more comprehensive, 'This is everything you need to know about the new battle pass system altogether'."

Here's why we think the Overwatch 2 free-to-play model might be a mistake

