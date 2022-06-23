Officials: Franklin County Rescue Squad president arrested for stealing taxpayer money

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say the President of the Franklin County Rescue Squad was arrested Wednesday after stealing more than $13,000 in taxpayer money.

According to a Facebook post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a complaint in April about a large amount of money missing from the rescue squad after an audit.

Investigators say records show Rescue Squad President John W.M. “Pete” Brackin had been using funds to buy things not intended for use by the rescue squad. Deputies say Brackin spent $13,019.39 of taxpayer money over the last 36 months.

Officials say Brackin bought the following items with the funds: food from restaurants, medication, socks, pet food, apple pies, a shower head, a video game, back massager, eggs, internet and cell phone service for his home, items from Wish.com, and groceries. He would also get cash back or money from an ATM, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Brackin admitted to using the funds for the listed items, but he did not show any receipts.

The sheriff’s office said Brackin was charged with first-degree theft of property, and more charges may be added. No bond has been set.

The rescue squad receives money from the tobacco tax, Franklin County Commission, and private donations. However, the group is not recognized as a member of the Alabama Association of Rescue Squads.

“The rescue squad is not in good standing with state or local officials to operate as a rescue squad,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the rescue squad will not receive taxpayer funds in the future.

