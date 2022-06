I am Bob Shogren, and I am pleased to announce my candidacy for another term on the Cambridge City Council. I am married to Shannon, and we have four adult children and four grandchildren. I am employed by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office as the 9-1-1 Coordinator/Telecommunicator. In addition to serving on council for 17 years, I am an elder in the Presbyterian Church of America, Clerk of the Siouxlands Presbytery, and president of the Cambridge Economic Development Authority. In recent years, I have served on the Isanti County Park Board, the Cambridge Planning Commission, and the Cambridge-Isanti Community Education Commission. I am excited to have been part of a team that brought many new businesses and amenities to our community. Under city council leadership, taxes in Cambridge have been kept in check over the years. Our tax rate has been declining steadily from the top to the middle of the charts and falling.

