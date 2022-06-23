ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers recounts Jan. 6 testimony, plans for future

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowers said efforts by Trump’s backers have harmed the nation, undercut trust in...

Jesse Grant
1d ago

I think it's horrendously lacking when you ignoring the credibility for us to have a safe election you know what the audit produced don't say you don't o I'm hoping to vote I'm a registered Democrat in Maricopa but I'm not voting Democrat iv learned my lesson

Arizona’s political leaders react to Supreme Court abortion ruling

PHOENIX – The Supreme Court ended nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.
Arizona leaders react after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

PHOENIX - Arizona leaders are responding after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to have the final say on abortions. The controversial ruling on a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization sets in motion a series of events that will likely lead to abortion being banned or severely restricted in roughly half of the 50 states.
Video shows moments inside State Senate building as protesters gather outside

The protesters gathered at the Arizona State Capitol following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. DPS officials said protesters were banging on glasses at the Senate building, as well as vandalizing a monument at Wesley Bolin Plaza. Gas was later deployed. The video was taken by State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita.
Arizona Sen. Ugenti-Rita would scrap ballot drop boxes as secretary of state

PHOENIX – State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said that Arizona voting procedures could do with some work, starting with pulling ballot drop boxes. “I would remove the ballot boxes from the Elections Procedure Manual,” Ugenti-Rita told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday. “Right now that’s where the authority for those drop-off boxes exists. I don’t think those drop-off boxes are necessary.”
Read US Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization: Roe v. Wade overturned

Florida lawmakers respond after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Florida lawmakers are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. Florida House representatives Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, and Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, shared their thoughts in an interview with FOX 35's John Brown. Read the U.S....
Defiant Kari Lake Says Arizona Won’t Enforce Unconstitutional Gun Laws After Controversial Vote

Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake struck a defiant tone Wednesday after 14 Senate Republicans crossed party lines and voted with Democrats on a gun control bill. “Arizona is a Second Amendment sanctuary state, and Kari Lake will ensure it stays that way. Republicans in Washington repeatedly fail to understand that, on every single issue, any deal we make with Democrats is just the first step on a slippery slope,” a spokesman for Lake’s campaign told The Arizona Sun Times. “They don’t make deals, they just take whatever ground Republicans are willing to cede and then keep marching forward with their leftist agenda.”
