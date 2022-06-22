Brandon W. Houtsma

Please let me introduce myself, my name is Michael Longbehn. I am a longtime resident of Isanti County. I have a rich history of public service. I started out as a volunteer reserve officer with the St. Paul Police in 1978. I quickly fell in love with public service and went back to school to get my law enforcement degree. Then in 1988 I was sworn in as a full time Deputy Sheriff with Anoka County. After leaving Anoka County I kept my full-time peace officers license active and continue to serve as a police officer in two jurisdictions. In those 44 years I have been a police supervisor, served for three years on The FBI Fugitive Task Force, been sworn as a Deputy US Marshal, and attended training at The FBI headquarters in Quantico, Va.

ISANTI COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO