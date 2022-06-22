ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogilvie, MN

Brandon W. Houtsma

isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 3 days ago

Brandon Wesley Houtsma, of Ogilvie, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. He was 37 years old. He is survived by wife, Kailyn; children, Rowdy, Dugan...

www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Clark Johnson running for Isanti County District 5

My name is Clark Johnson. I have lived in Isanti County my entire life with the exception of four years. I attended the University of Minnesota for almost three years. After marrying my wife Lynn in 1975, I attended Bethel University and graduated with a Bachelors in Organizational Studies. We were married for 12 years, until Lynn passed away from cancer in 1987 at the age of 37, and I became a single parent.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Cambridge-Isanti teacher, coach killed in crash

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets football team has a new hashtag — #playforhouts — created in honor of Brandon Houtsma, assistant coach and a sixth-grade math teacher at the middle school. Players and anyone who wishes are using the hashtag to pay respects to the teacher and coach, who was killed Friday night in Kanabec County in a pickup crash. He was 37.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Letter to the editor: Parting words from retiring activities director

As I retire from the Cambridge-Isanti Schools, thank you to our Cambridge-Isanti Schools administration, school board members, educators, event workers, officials, judges, custodians, bus drivers, and Bluejacket coaches, advisors, and directors, for their awesome and positive impact on students. I have been blessed to work with tremendous superintendents since the start of the 1981 school year. Thank you to Dr. Ray Hoheisel, Ken Runberg, Bruce Novak, Dr. Ray Queener, and now Dr. Nate Rudolph. Thank you to Cambridge-Isanti High School principals I have been fortunate to work with for the benefit of our Bluejackets - Harland Johnson, Rod Kaisler, Dr. Craig Paulson, Mitch Clausen, Pam Austad, Brad Windschill, Dr. Brenda Damiani, and now Dr. Steve Gibbs. I thank our superintendents and principals for their fantastic leadership, help, support, and guidance. They all are exceptional and true Bluejackets.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Lantz running for Isanti County District 1

Greetings. My name is Gary Lantz, and I am excited to announce that I have filed for candidacy to run for Isanti County Commissioner in District 1, which is Cambridge West and Bradford Township. I have lived in Minnesota for over 50 years and in the great county of Isanti...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogilvie, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Brandon, MN
City
Mora, MN
City
Peterson, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Longbehn running for Isanti County Sheriff

Please let me introduce myself, my name is Michael Longbehn. I am a longtime resident of Isanti County. I have a rich history of public service. I started out as a volunteer reserve officer with the St. Paul Police in 1978. I quickly fell in love with public service and went back to school to get my law enforcement degree. Then in 1988 I was sworn in as a full time Deputy Sheriff with Anoka County. After leaving Anoka County I kept my full-time peace officers license active and continue to serve as a police officer in two jurisdictions. In those 44 years I have been a police supervisor, served for three years on The FBI Fugitive Task Force, been sworn as a Deputy US Marshal, and attended training at The FBI headquarters in Quantico, Va.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Chisago County Court Reports, June 13-17

The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on June 13 - 17. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Kevin Michael Desmet-Groseclose (DOB 08/26/1987) of Apple Valley, was charged June 13 with receiving stolen property. Anthony Patrick Quast (DOB 12/14/1988) of Wyoming, was charged June 14...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

East Central Energy to buy North Branch Water and Light electric assets

A major hurdle in the gradual dissolution of North Branch Water and Light has been cleared, as East Central Energy and the North Branch City Council and NBW&L have entered into a purchase agreement for all electric assets of NBW&L, which essentially makes the approximately 2,000 electric customers of NBW&L members of ECE.
NORTH BRANCH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy