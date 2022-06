Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus feels that they are playoff contenders and must get have a strong start to the season. “I feel like we’re a playoff team,” said Zaccheaus, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We just (have) to put everything together. Really start fast at the beginning of the season and not get into a hole. I just feel like as a team, we can shock a lot of people.”

