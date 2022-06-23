Blazers pursuing a trade for OG Anunoby

Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers are in pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby with the No. 7 pick in Thursday’s draft in play, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The Raptors traded DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard. If the equivalent is on the market, great. An unproven pick and junk for Anunoby to take a step back?

As a wise man says, get that gahbage outta heah! Last I checked Bobby and Masai had not lost the capacity for rational thought – 8:48 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

If the Blazers land Jerami Grant and OG Anunoby in one off-season without Neil Olshey I will deliberately rekindle enough contempt to tweet about how poor a job he did at least once a week. – 8:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’d be very interested in the mechanics of an Anunoby to Portland for #7 trade. Blazers just used the McCollum TPE, so I’m curious to see the matching salary for Anunoby.

Assuming it were to happen, of course. – 8:07 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Trades I dreamed last night:

– Andrew Wiggins for Gary Harris and TJ Warren, somehow.

– OG Anunoby to the Knicks for 11 and two future firsts.

We’ve officially reached the stage of the offseason where my subconscious starts fucking with me. – 1:24 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors GM Bobby Webster declined to comment specifically on reports of OG Anunoby being dissatisfied with his role/trade speculation: “We have great communication with OG… I don’t think it’s all that noteworthy.” – 12:44 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“We have great communication with OG, he’s up here now. I don’t think it’s all that noteworthy” — Raptors general manager Bobby Webster on rumours re: Anunoby being dissatisfied with his role. – 12:42 PM

Josh Lewenberg: OG Anunoby is in Toronto and working out at OVO Centre this afternoon, for what it’s worth. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / June 21, 2022

Vivek Jacob: Bobby Webster on OG Anunoby rumours: “We have great communication with OG… it doesn’t make sense to talk about trade speculation, I don’t think it’s all that noteworthy.” -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / June 21, 2022

Portland does not appear to be a legitimate landing spot for restricted free agent Deandre Ayton, sources said. The Trail Blazers are expected to retain starting center Jusuf Nurkic, and they are prioritizing Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby in any return for the No. 7 pick in next week’s draft, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022