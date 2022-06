The race for San Luis Obispo County Second District Supervisor is heating up as the latest election results show long-time incumbent Bruce Gibson dropping just below 50%, meaning that the fight to hold his seat could stretch through November if those results stick. The post November election face-off could be in store for long-time San Luis Obispo County Supervisor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO