Montgomery County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Carroll; Charles; Frederick; Garrett; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY CARROLL CHARLES FREDERICK GARRETT HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES WASHINGTON
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Franklin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Adams County in south central Pennsylvania Southwestern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cashtown, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Gettysburg, Carroll Valley, Fayetteville, Wayne Heights, Mont Alto, Scotland, Rouzerville, Cashtown, Orrtanna, Arendtsville and Fairfield. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 19 to 27. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Brunswick, Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Buena Vista; City of Colonial Heights; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Newport News; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Richmond; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Isle of Wight; James City; King William; King and Queen; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Rockbridge; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 401 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX BATH BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING WILLIAM LOUISA LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NEW KENT NOTTOWAY POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND ROCKBRIDGE SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA COLONIAL HEIGHTS EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG NEWPORT NEWS PETERSBURG POQUOSON RICHMOND WILLIAMSBURG
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Centre; Clearfield; Clinton; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lycoming; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Snyder; Somerset; Tioga; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY POTTER SNYDER SOMERSET TIOGA UNION YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

