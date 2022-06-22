ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Profar has 4 hits, Padres beat MadBum, Diamondbacks, 10-4

By BERNIE WILSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAoL0_0gJ9xwnt00
1 of 6

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar had four hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the San Diego Padres, who jumped on Madison Bumgarner early in a 10-4 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Jorge Alfaro, whose walk-off single in the 10th inning Tuesday night gave the Padres a 3-2 win, hit a solo homer in the sixth. Rookie José Azocar fell a home run short of the cycle in his first career three-hit game.

Padres All-Star slugger Manny Machado missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle, but manager Bob Melvin returned after missing 11 games while in the COVID protocols.

Bumgarner (3-8) got his 2,000th career strikeout but otherwise it was a tough day for the 32-year-old left-hander. The Padres led 4-0 after the first inning and 6-0 after the second to hand MadBum his fifth loss in six starts.

Adrian Morejon (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Nick Martinez pitched the final 3 2/3 innings for his first save. Martinez also committed two errors.

Profar had four straight singles and then was hit on the back of his left thigh by a pitch from Caleb Smith in the seventh. Profar angrily flung his bat and it skidded down the dirt almost all the way to first base.

Profar, the leadoff batter, reached and scored in each of the first two innings. The Padres scored four runs with two outs in the first. Austin Nola hit a two-run, bases-loaded single and Trent Grisham and Azocar followed with RBI singles.

Luke Voit hit an RBI single in the second and another run scored on Alfaro’s double-play ball.

Profar hit a two-run single with two outs in the fifth.

Voit whiffed in the fourth to give Bumgarner 2,000 strikeouts for his career. Bumgarner lasted only four innings, giving up six runs, four earned, and four hits. He struck out five and walked none.

San Diego starter Mike Clevinger, making his first start and second appearance since coming off the COVID injured list, also went four innings. He allowed one run and four hits while striking out three and waliing two. He threw 29 pitches in the 20-minute first inning and loaded the bases with one out but got out of the jam unscathed.

Arizona’s Alek Thomas homered deep into the right-field seats leading off the third, his fifth. Christian Walker homered off Nick Martinez with two outs in the seventh, his 19th.

BOMEL IS BACK

Melvin returned to the dugout after being sidelined by COVID protocols since the second game of a doubleheader on June 11. Melvin says he’s been asymptomatic for the last nine days. The Padres went 6-5 in Melvin’s absence. Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty managed 10 games in Melvin’s absence and bench coach Ryan Christenson was cleared from protocols in time to manage Tuesday night. Christenson went into protocols the same time as Melvin.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LF David Peralta was scratched for the third straight game with lower back tightness.

Padres: Melvin said Machado is walking around and doesn’t foresee the slugger going on the injured list. ... SS Fernando Tatis, rehabbing his surgically repaired left wrist, took some dry swings and hit a few balls off a tee Tuesday night. He hasn’t been cleared to take batting practice. “We’re trying to find out how he feels. We’re just trying to take stock of where he’s at. We’re not pushing anything.,” Melvin said.

Diamondbacks: Haven’t announced a starter for Friday night, when they open a three-game home series against Detroit.

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (8-0, 1.59) was cleared from COVID protocols on Tuesday and will be activated in time to start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game home series against Philadelphia. The Phillies will counter with LHP Ranger Suarez (5-4, 4.43).

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (37-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-28, second in the NL West) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -130, Padres +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling starting for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vierling is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. Our models project Vierling for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

San Diego Padres square off against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies (37-35, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (45-28, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 4.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-4, 5.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -118, Phillies -101; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

New York Yankees face the Houston Astros Saturday

Houston Astros (44-26, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (52-19, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (4-3, 3.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -162, Astros +139; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

White Sox host the Orioles on 3-game home skid

Baltimore Orioles (33-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-36, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0); White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -195, Orioles +170; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Ryan Christenson
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Homer
The Associated Press

Cubs meet the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Cubs (27-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-33, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-0, 1.59 ERA, .53 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-5, 2.64 ERA, .97 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -200, Cubs +170; over/under is 9...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Nationals face the Rangers leading series 1-0

Washington Nationals (26-47, fifth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (33-36, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Rangers: Matt Bush (2-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -111, Nationals -106; over/under is 8 1/2...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays records fourth cycle of MLB season

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays recorded the fourth cycle of Major League Baseball's 2022 regular season on Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals (GameTracker). Hays did it in an efficient manner, too, requiring just four at-bats and six innings to tick off all of the boxes. Hays led off the...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Associated Press

Bell big for Nationals in return home in a 2-1 win at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Bell was already feeling good at the plate, and it felt really nice to keep hitting in his return home to Texas. Bell hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, and also had a triple and double while scoring Washington’s only other run, as the Nationals won 2-1 on Friday night in their first interleague game at Texas in 17 years.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

957K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy