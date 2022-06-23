How to prepare for a summertime power outage
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – While a planned power outage nears for parts of Taylor County during triple digit heat, it’s a good idea to know how to prepare.Power outage planned for parts of Taylor County
According to the American Red Cross , these are important steps to take ahead of a summertime outage:
Before:
- Load your cooler(s) with ice
- Use a power bank to ensure your phone stays charged
- Stock up on batteries
- Have a couple bottles of water on hand
- Sign up for alert systems and apps for text alerts. Click here for Taylor County’s emergency alerts
- Talk with your doctor if you use electrical medical equipment
- Use surge protectors
- If you can swing it, use a generator
During:
- Use flashlights, not candles
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed
- Unplug unnecessary appliances to prevent power overload and fire hazards
- Leave one light or lamp on to tell you when the power is restored
- Contact your support network to let them know whether or not you’re okay
- If it does get too hot to the point you feel you’re in danger, evacuate
Water should not be affected during this planned outage, so using a wet rag is a great way to stay cool!
After:
- Use a digital thermometer to check food temperatures
- Throw out unsafe food
- Stay away from powerlines
The planned outage for Taylor Electric Co-op customers in certain areas will begin Thursday at 11:45 p.m., and power is expected to be restored by 3:00 a.m. Friday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
