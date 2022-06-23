ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

How to prepare for a summertime power outage

By Karley Cross
 2 days ago

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – While a planned power outage nears for parts of Taylor County during triple digit heat, it’s a good idea to know how to prepare.

Power outage planned for parts of Taylor County

According to the American Red Cross , these are important steps to take ahead of a summertime outage:

Before:

  • Load your cooler(s) with ice
  • Use a power bank to ensure your phone stays charged
  • Stock up on batteries
  • Have a couple bottles of water on hand
  • Sign up for alert systems and apps for text alerts. Click here for Taylor County’s emergency alerts
  • Talk with your doctor if you use electrical medical equipment
  • Use surge protectors
  • If you can swing it, use a generator

During:

  • Use flashlights, not candles
  • Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed
  • Unplug unnecessary appliances to prevent power overload and fire hazards
  • Leave one light or lamp on to tell you when the power is restored
  • Contact your support network to let them know whether or not you’re okay
  • If it does get too hot to the point you feel you’re in danger, evacuate

Water should not be affected during this planned outage, so using a wet rag is a great way to stay cool!

After:

  • Use a digital thermometer to check food temperatures
  • Throw out unsafe food
  • Stay away from powerlines

The planned outage for Taylor Electric Co-op customers in certain areas will begin Thursday at 11:45 p.m., and power is expected to be restored by 3:00 a.m. Friday.

