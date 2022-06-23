GPL Crafternoon with Rachel

Where: GPL Teen Department (4th Floor) Weird kids unite! Come join us for a nerdy, weird, wonderful good time! Participate in STEM projects, play videogames, table-top role-play games, or sit and socialize with other nerds. For additional information, please contact the Teen Hive at 256.549.4699, ext. 2122, or hannah@gadsdenlibrary.org.
Join us in welcoming Ginger the therapy dog for a program designed to help struggling readers become all-star readers!. For additional information, please contact the GPL Children’s Department at 256.546.4699 ext. 2118 or hanna@gadsdenlibrary.org.
