The untouched natural beauty of Portland makes it one of the most beautiful parishes in Jamaica. Unlike many other bustling tourist towns, Portland is known for its natural attractions, including beaches, waterfalls, and mountains. The quiet atmosphere of the parish also adds to the appeal for many tourists and locals, especially those who want to escape busy hotels and cities. If you feel like exploring the parish of Portland, check out these places that you can visit.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO