ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Former That's So Raven Star Is Finally Reuniting With Raven-Symoné For Raven's Home Finale On Disney

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

The first Raven’s Home trailer teased plenty of 2000s nostalgia, and it's provided plenty of that since it premiered in 2017. The Disney Channel series reunited stars Raven-Symoné and Annelise can der Pol and even featured a few supporting characters from is predecessor. However, some main That’s So Raven cast members alums haven’t appeared on the reboot. In Season 5, the actress’ TV dad, Rondell Sheridan, began playing the role of Victor Baxter on a regular basis again after his  guest spot in Season 2 of the sitcom . But Victor’s return brought up another question – would we ever get to see his TV wife appear on the sequel series? Well, those hoping for such a thing are in for a real treat.

Raven-Symoné’s TV mom, T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh, will reprise her role as matriarch Tanya Baxter for the Disney Channel spinoff’s Season 5 finale according to ET . In the season capper, premiering later this year, Tanya will return to help celebrate Victor’s 60th birthday. It will mark the first time the Baxter family will share the screen in more than a decade. The fourth member, Cory (played by Kyle Massey), won't be part of the episode, sadly. ( Massey is currently experiencing legal issues. )

Tanya's return is something that's seemingly been discussed for a little while. Before T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh formally returned to the role, her TV daughter had hinted at the actress’ possible return, telling ET:

Don't worry about that. Thank you everybody for loving Tanya as well. We love her so much… We definitely have to keep our fingers crossed. There's a call out to her as well.

Raven-Symoné seemed to be waiting for the right time for the actress to make her grand return. The mini-family reunion will be a huge pay-off for That’s So Raven fans, who been asking about the Baxter matriarch since the Disney Channel reboot began. The character of Tanya was written out after the third season of original show. With this, the lead actress of Raven’s Home went on to refresh fans' memories regarding where the matriarch has been since then:

And Tanya Baxter is still in England. She is living her full life as a lawyer and she sends money home, so thanks, Mom! How do you think we have this big house in San Francisco? Off a restaurant? I don't think so!

In actuality, T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh left the show to handle some family medical issues. As a result, it was explained in the fourth season that Tanya was attending law school in London. It's honestly crazy to think that the character is still there after all these years. Still, despite her living in another country, the Baxters’ marriage has managed to survive. Raven-Symoné also brings up a good point in that Tanya's income would be the reason why they're still able to afford such a nice San Francisco home.

Season 5 has definitely been full of surprises. Along with Tanya Baxter, That’s So Raven and The Real alum Adrienne Houghton returned for the season as Raven Baxter’s archnemesis Alana Rivera. And the character was established as being the principal at their alma mater, Bayside High. The two former rivals cross paths because Raven’s son attends the same school.

The show has yet to be formally renewed for a sixth season and, if it does, I'd be eager to see more veteran characters show up. But for now, I'll definitely just be grateful that T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh is back in the fold.

If you want to check out every season of Raven’s Home , you can subscribe to Disney+ . While you’re there, you can watch all four seasons of That’s So Raven as well as the best shows on the streamer .

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rondell Sheridan
Person
Kyle Massey
Person
Adrienne Houghton
StyleCaster

Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said

Click here to read the full article. Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Channel#Home Finale
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
POPSUGAR

Meet Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Jack, Lyla, and Eloise

Chris Pratt is officially a dad of three! The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, a baby girl named Eloise. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt wrote on his Instagram on May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful." Baby Eloise joins the couple's daughter, Lyla, and his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Best Looks During Weight Loss Transformation: Photos

Sister Wives star Christine Brown, 50, has been candid about her struggles with her weight since the hit TLC show premiered in 2010. The series regularly showcased Christine's rollercoaster weight loss journey, from discussing insecurities regarding her body to working out with a cute personal trainer along with her other sister wives. Aside from the reality star experiencing weight fluctuations throughout the years, her personal life also saw a major change in November 2021 when she announced she finally made the difficult decision to end her marriage. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and...
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
118K+
Followers
34K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy