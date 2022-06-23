ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

State Rep. Illg concerned about what pausing the federal gas tax could mean for the transportation trust fund

By Amy Russo
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZZ8j_0gJ9x94t00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, President Biden called on congress for a pause on federal gas tax for three months as he works to ease the financial burden of gas prices on Americans.

But, State Representative “Big” John Illg doesn’t believe this is a good move.

“I think it’s a feel-good measure and it leaves a giant hole in our transportation trust fund,” said the state rep.

Federal taxes are essential for maintaining our roadways. The money goes into a trust fund and nearly 85% of it goes toward our nation’s highways.

“I don’t think anybody at Christmas is going to say Thank God we saved $3 a fill up, when gas is $100 to fill up,” said Rep. Illg. “I think they will remember if a bridge falls down or the potholes or if the roads weren’t drivable.”

The President says he believes the roads will still be able to be fixed while bringing down gas prices.

Connor Upchurch says gas prices are unreasonable.

“When you spend $65 to fill up a Nissan Sentra with a 12-gallon tank, that’s a problem,” said Upchurch.

Professor Walter Lane at the University of New Orleans says economically he doesn’t see it having a huge impact.

“The President is looking for something to do and there’s not much he can do,” said Lane. “This will lower the price, there’s no doubt about it, but 18 cents out of $4.50 is not that big of a deal. I don’t know that it’ll have a lot of effect.”

Biden has also called on the states to put a pause on their gas tax.

As of Wednesday evening, Louisiana has not done that.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Gov. Edwards tests positive for COVID after recent travel

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from travel. The governor’s office said Gov. Edwards is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and up to date on boosters and he does not have symptoms at this time. Gov. Edwards shared the following statement Friday: “Throughout the COVID-19 […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

Border House reps split on abortion ruling

House members who represent West Texas and Southern New Mexico reacted along party lines to Friday’s historic Supreme Court abortion ruling. One thing they agreed upon is the ruling will deeply impact American society.
WEST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
WGNO

Crowds protest Roe overturn outside New Orleans courthouse

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Following the Supreme Court’s overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision with Dobbs v. Jackson on Friday, dozens of people are speaking out about the action in New Orleans. Despite the sweltering heat, crowds gathered to make their voices heard about the SCOTUS’ controversial decision to overturn Roe. Louisiana is one […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trust Fund#Gas Prices#Potholes#Americans#Nissan Sentra
WGNO

‘Prayers of millions have been answered,’ DeSantis says after Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

"For nearly fifty years, the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited virtually any meaningful pro-life protection, but this was not grounded in the text, history or structure of the Constitution. By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Dobbs majority has restored the people's role in our republic and a sense of hope that every life counts," DeSantis said in a statement released on Twitter. "Florida will continue to defend its recently-enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare."
FLORIDA STATE
WGNO

Louisiana organizations react to Roe v. Wade decision

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Anti-abortion activists in Louisiana celebrated a historic day Friday when Roe v. Wade was overturned. Some supporters claimed it opened the door for them to share new ideologies with expecting mothers. “I understand the pain involved with an unplanned pregnancy,” said Kim Schultz, an anti-abortion advocate. “I ultimately chose to place […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy