SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Playgrounds can be dangerous for children during the hottest parts of the summer. It is natural for kids to want to play outside, what is a better place to do that than a playground? Parents beware though, plastic and metal can heat up to dangerous levels. Playground equipment sitting in the sun can reach temperatures of around 130 degrees and can lead to first up to third-degree burns.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO