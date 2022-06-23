Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL AITKIN...SOUTHERN ST. LOUIS AND NORTHERN CARLTON COUNTIES At 1241 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Mountain Iron, to 9 miles northwest of Cotton, to near Meadowlands, to near Floodwood, to near Tamarack, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mountain Iron around 1245 AM CDT. Virginia, Eveleth and Cotton around 1250 AM CDT. Gilbert and Canyon around 1255 AM CDT. Brookston and Fond Du Lac Band Sawyer Area around 100 AM CDT. Biwabik and Fond Du Lac Band Brookston Area around 105 AM CDT. Cloquet, Aurora, Mahtowa, Embarrass, Saginaw and Whiteface Reservoir around 110 AM CDT. Hoyt Lakes, Fond Du Lac Band Cloquet Area, Island Lake and Boulder Lake around 115 AM CDT. Scanlon, Carlton and Pike Lake Near Duluth around 120 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Comstock Lake, Franklin, Gowan, Iron Junction, Grand Lake, Kinney, Fredenberg, Kelsey, Wright and Fish Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
