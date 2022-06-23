Heat Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension; Western Orleans HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values in excess of 112 degrees. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 108 and 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana that are generally along the I-10 and I-12 corridors. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Overnight lows in the 80s, especially in urban areas, will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelters.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO