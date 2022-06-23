ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Heat Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension; Western Orleans HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values in excess of 112 degrees. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 108 and 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana that are generally along the I-10 and I-12 corridors. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Overnight lows in the 80s, especially in urban areas, will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Itasca; St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ITASCA...NORTHEASTERN AITKIN...SOUTHERN ST. LOUIS AND NORTHERN CARLTON COUNTIES At 1225 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles north of Chisholm, to 8 miles southeast of Hibbing, to 9 miles southwest of Toivola, to 9 miles northeast of Libby, to near Big Sandy Lake, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Toivola around 1230 AM CDT. Meadowlands around 1235 AM CDT. Buhl and Floodwood around 1240 AM CDT. Mountain Iron around 1245 AM CDT. Virginia, Eveleth, Cotton and Cromwell around 1250 AM CDT. Gilbert, Brookston and Canyon around 1255 AM CDT. Biwabik, Fond Du Lac Band Brookston Area and Fond Du Lac Band Sawyer Area around 100 AM CDT. Cloquet, Aurora, Mahtowa, Saginaw and Pike Lake Near Duluth around 105 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Franklin, Buck Lake, Side Lake, Kinney, Swan Lake, Fish Lake, Silica, Little Swan, Leonidas and West Two Rivers Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Flagler, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Crescent Lake and the St. Johns River from Palatka southward, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flagler; Marion; Putnam; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN FLAGLER...SOUTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS...NORTHEASTERN MARION AND PUTNAM COUNTIES At 155 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Andalusia, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Palatka, Bunnell, Crescent City, Interlachen, Pomona Park, East Palatka, Andalusia, Lake Delancy, Fruitland and Melrose Landing. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values in excess of 112 degrees. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 108 and 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana that are generally along the I-10 and I-12 corridors. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Overnight lows in the 80s, especially in urban areas, will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aitkin, Carlton, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 00:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; St. Louis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL AITKIN...SOUTHERN ST. LOUIS AND NORTHERN CARLTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 100 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 40 mph are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Minnesota. Target Area: North St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. Louis County through 115 AM CDT At 1243 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Pelican Lake, to near Cook, to 8 miles north of Mountain Iron, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Mountain Iron and Cook around 1250 AM CDT. Lake Vermilion around 100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Embarrass, Tower and Buyck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Aitkin, west central Carlton and southeastern Crow Wing Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1233 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Palisade, to near Cuyuna, to near Upper South Long Lake, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Palisade around 1240 AM CDT. McGregor around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Tamarack. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Charles Mix, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; Miner; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HANSON HUTCHINSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MINER MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
AURORA COUNTY, SD

