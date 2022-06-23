Heat Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Itasca; St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ITASCA...NORTHEASTERN AITKIN...SOUTHERN ST. LOUIS AND NORTHERN CARLTON COUNTIES At 1225 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles north of Chisholm, to 8 miles southeast of Hibbing, to 9 miles southwest of Toivola, to 9 miles northeast of Libby, to near Big Sandy Lake, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Toivola around 1230 AM CDT. Meadowlands around 1235 AM CDT. Buhl and Floodwood around 1240 AM CDT. Mountain Iron around 1245 AM CDT. Virginia, Eveleth, Cotton and Cromwell around 1250 AM CDT. Gilbert, Brookston and Canyon around 1255 AM CDT. Biwabik, Fond Du Lac Band Brookston Area and Fond Du Lac Band Sawyer Area around 100 AM CDT. Cloquet, Aurora, Mahtowa, Saginaw and Pike Lake Near Duluth around 105 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Franklin, Buck Lake, Side Lake, Kinney, Swan Lake, Fish Lake, Silica, Little Swan, Leonidas and West Two Rivers Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
