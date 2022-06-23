ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona Health COVID-19 vaccine update:

winonahealth.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC has approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years. Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 4 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to better...

www.winonahealth.org

Comments / 0

 

winonahealth.org

In the news: Dr. Edin retiring after 53 years

Dr. Andrew Edin is retiring after caring for the community for 53 of Winona Health’s 128-year history. He was instrumental in bringing medical advances to our community through the years.
WINONA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
KROC News

32 Items that Are Way Better Than Tootsie Rolls at Minnesota Parades

You know it is summer in the midwest when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. I was driving through Wisconsin a few weekends ago, apparently on a soon-to-be parade route and there were bunches of chairs on the edges of curbs all down main street. And of course, I had to check out Fort Dodge, Iowa's parade for Frontier Days and once again, chairs and blankets lined up staking claim to yards and cement slabs trusting that people will respect the "parade reserve rules" that don't exist. And I know those chairs will start showing up on Friday for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 25th in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

City of Winona Awaits Riverboat Cruises

(KWNO)- The City of Winona will see a few tourists around town this coming summer with the return of Riverboat Cruises. Throughout the summer, there will be 31 dockings of boats from both American Cruise Lines and American Queen Voyages with the first one coming on June 28th. There will...
WINONA, MN
visitwinona.com

On the Road to Winona

On the Road with Minnesota 97.5 spent a day in Winona highlighting places to visit, shop and dine. They stopped at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum where “art is inspired by water” and featured the current exhibit by Sonja Peterson. Peterson has “large-scale artworks, sculptures and installations from complex and intricately cut paper.” MMAM’s Mississippi Sippin’ serves beverages along the riverwalk on Tuesdays in July and August from 5 – 7 p.m.
WINONA, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

Kasson resident Betsy Singer bows out from TV news job

For Betsy Singer, family comes first. As she details in an exclusive interview with the Dodge County Independent, popular Rochester news anchor Singer reveals why she walked away from a new contract offer, ultimately saying goodbye to a 13-year stint at KAAL, and details what the future holds for her.
KASSON, MN
winonaradio.com

Hudson, Wis. Man Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor Is Found in Winona

(KWNO)- A Hudson, Wis. man who broke his probation and cut off his GPS ankle monitor has been located in Winona, police say. The man was identified as 41-year-old, Kenneth Seizemore. Seizemore was pulled over due to expired registration and incorrect plates on his vehicle. After learning his identity, officers...
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Single vehicle accident in Ellsworth

At about 9:17 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle crash with injury on 810th Street near Highway 10 in Ellsworth. Stacey Radunz, a 42-year-old from Hudson, was operating a 2007 Dodge Caravan southbound on 810th Street when he lost control and entered the west ditch.
ELLSWORTH, WI
winonahealth.org

Road construction update

Thank you for your continued patience and attention in the Hwy 43/Mankato Ave work zone. Traffic is slow through areas depending on the time of day, but your efforts to be attentive and aware help traffic move and keep the nearby workers safe. Crews are grading, or ensuring the road...
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Police release name of 16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have released more information regarding a crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy on Thursday afternoon. Police said it happened at 12:51 p.m. at East Circle Dr. NW and Northern Valley Pl. NE. when the boy was eastbound on a motorcycle. The boy...
ROCHESTER, MN

