National Black Theatre (NBT) announced today it has begun construction on the long-awaited, state-of-the-art, permanent home for the venerable Harlem institution at the intersection of 125thStreet and Fifth Avenue. The 21-story project is being developed in partnership with LMXD and RAY. In addition to NBT’s multi-floor space, the plans will include 222 units of mixed-income apartments and substantial commercial space along 125th Street, as well as a multi-purpose communal living room open to the community. This project will ensure that the longest-running Black theater in New York City continues to serve as a vital resource for artists and entrepreneurs, and for the production of work that is rooted in the imagination of contemporary Black voices, challenging the mainstream.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO