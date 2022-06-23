ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

THE FABELMANS (2022): Steven Spielberg Drama To Get an Early Release in N.Y. and L.A.

By Thomas Duffy
film-book.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Spielberg’s Film Sets an Early Limited Release Date. Steven Spielberg‘s semi-autobiographical drama, The Fabelmans, has been scheduled to open in New York and Los Angeles on November 11th, almost two weeks ahead of schedule. The Fabelmans is Steven Spielberg’s big Oscar bait movie coming out later...

film-book.com

Comments / 1

