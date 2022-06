State Rep. Andrew Barkis (WA-District 2, R) is offering a $5,000 reward for the identification of the two men who attempted to set his multi-use building on fire last week. The Olympia Police Department announced on Twitter Wednesday that Barkis, who owns Hometown Property Management,——will reward anyone who will provide information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO