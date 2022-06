The arrival of summer means the return of the Susanville Farmer’s Market on Pancera Plaza in Historic Uptown Susanville, from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 1. This year there will also be several Wednesday evenings markets. The market will feature fresh produce, meats, local crafts, delicious food, and more. The organizers of the market are planning to bring even more vendors and excitement to this year’s market so be sure to add the farmer’s market to your Saturday and see what they have to offer. For more information or to become a vendor, contact [email protected].

