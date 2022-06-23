ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Teague, 74, among Kingsport Speedway leaders

By Jeff Birchfield
Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal racing legend Brad Teague is in the lead pack at Kingsport Speedway. Teague, who has a combined 294 starts in NASCAR’s top three national series, posted a third-place finish in last Friday’s 60-lap Late Model Stock feature. His black No. 3 Chevrolet led the first 11 laps of the...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Teamwork leaves Ratliff on top at East Tennessee Amateur

ELIZABETHTON — It was like old times for Cayman Ratliff at Elizabethton Golf Course. Only this time, he had some company. Ratliff shot a 6-under-par 66 Saturday to grab the first-round lead of the 28th annual William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament, an event he has won twice.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

O'Sullivan and Jordan to headline Saturday MMA card

Dylan O’Sullivan is undefeated through four contests, but the Johnson City fighter takes a major step up when he faces the more experienced Clarence Jordan in the main event of Saturday’s Showcase MMA 26 card at Kingsport’s MeadowView Convention Center. The fight will be for the Showcase...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Next generation of Johnson County bull riders are stepping up

L-R Bullriders Loki Osborne, 15, of Butler, TN, and Joe Joe Church, 14, of Mountain City, before their rides at the Bulls and Barrels Rodeo on Saturday night. Wes and John Stalans brought the Spur N S Rodeo monster bulls back to Johnson County for two nail-biting nights of Bulls and Barrels on Friday and Saturday. Featuring the fan-favorite events of bull riding and barrel racing, along with some spectacular trick riding and raucous comedy, it was the action-packed night that Mountain City resident Pauleen Kidd attended with her two sons and her granddaughter, was hoping for. “It’s a good time Saturday night,” she said.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

King's early homer stands in for Doughboys

BURLINGTON, N.C.—Ashton King’s two-run, first-inning home run signaled the beginning and end of Johnson City’s scoring. Tony Neubeck and the Doughboys bullpen made it work. Neubeck (1-1) hurled five shutout innings, then four relievers handled the rest of the pitching load as Johnson City nipped Burlington 2-1...
BURLINGTON, NC
Johnson City Press

Smith, executive chairman of BMS parent company, dies

Bruton Smith, the legendary businessman and racing promoter, died Wednesday. He was 95. Smith, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016, was the founder and executive chairman of Sonic Automotive, which operates over 160 dealerships in 23 states; and Speedway Motorsports, which has 11 premier properties including Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway, which is set to host this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 24

June 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published an article that originally appeared in the Chicago Record. Readers read that “The exposition which the people of Tennessee have created to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the state should be a source of national as well as local pride. Those who have been familiar with all the great fairs which have been held in this country place none but the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893 ahead of the one now open in Nashville. The Philadelphia centennial and the expositions of New Orleans, Atlanta and San Francisco all stand second to this. The fact that President McKinley recognized the importance of the event, and journeyed from Washington with his cabinet and personal party to spend Friday and Saturday of last week in Nashville, indicates the national character of the fair. Buildings created by many of the states of the union and the splendid exhibits from all parts of the country are supplemented by surprisingly pretentious displays from foreign countries.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Defending champ Cohen has low expectations, high hopes at ETA

ELIZABETHTON — Ask Nick Cohen about his chances to repeat as champion at the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament this weekend and he just laughs. “My game’s not in a good place,” Cohen says. “I’ve been working too much and just bought a house. Golf has kind of been on a back burner.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities? Find out here

(WJHL) — June 25-26 marks another summertime weekend in the Tri-Cities, and Storm Team 11 predicts a sunny and hot start to both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon showers and storms possible. Saturday, June 25 Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day Where: George L. Carter Railroad Museum on EastTennessee State University’s campus Info: Open 10 a.m. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Where can you set off fireworks in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) — With the Fourth of July nearing, many wonder if they live in an area that allows the use of fireworks. News Channel 11 compiled a list of jurisdictions and their firework ordinances before the celebrations pop off. You CANNOT set off fireworks in the following cities, towns and counties: Abingdon, Virginia — It […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Mr. Felix Early

TELFORD - Mr. Felix Early, age 81, Telford, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Early was born in Mitchell County, NC and the son of the late Bertha Cooper Early. He was a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Early was of the Baptist faith.
TELFORD, TN
Johnson City Press

Doughboys earn seventh win in last 11 games

Johnson City’s slow start has kept the Doughboys fighting to stay out of the cellar in the Appalachian League’s West Division. However, winning for the seventh time in 11 starts, the Doughboys can lay claim to higher aspirations. This time it was Danville that fell victim to the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Fourth of July festivities announced for Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities and surrounding areas have a wide variety of events and celebrations planned for the Fourth of July. Abingdon Abingdon’s Independence Day Fireworks will begin on Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. The event will take place at Latture Field in downtown Abingdon. Big Stone Gap Independence Day Extravaganza: Thursday, June […]
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

New Watauga River boat ramp has "soft" opening on Thursday.

ELIZABETHTON — The new boat ramp on the Watauga River beneath the Master Sergeant Jefferson Donald Davis Bridge had its “soft” opening Thursday morning and several anglers were using the brand new facility. The new ramp was proposed four years ago when members of the IDEA’s Group...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Billy G. Shelton

JOHNSON CITY - Billy G. Shelton, 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Agape Rehabilitation & Nursing. Billy G. Shelton, 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Agape Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. For more information, contact Morris-Baker Funeral Home &...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Betty Iverson remembered

KINGSPORT — Betty Iverson will be remembered in Kingsport as a founder and former director of Girls Inc. and longtime service to the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, among a multitude of her activities in Kingsport. Iverson died Sunday at Preston Place after declining health. She was 87 and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

TWRA releases the identity of man found in the Holston River

SURGOINSVILLE- Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have released the identity of the man who died in the Holston River on Wednesday evening. They identified the man as Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, of Ridgefields Road in Kingsport. He was found dead in the Holston River near the Christians Bend Boat Ramp after 5 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Section of Greenbelt to be closed

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A section of the Greenbelt in Kingsport will be closed starting Thursday, June 23. The Clinchfield Street to Cherokee Village Drive section of the Greenbelt will be closed due to resurfacing and sidewalk repairs. The estimated time of the closure is weather permitting and can take up to 15 days. A […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Isabelle Crowder Jones

Isabelle Crowder Jones, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center, Monday evening, June 20, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on August 9, 1926, in Rosehill, VA to the late Reverend Issac Garfield Crowder and Maude Withrow Crowder. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School after which she furthered her education attending Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN where she graduated in 1946 with an Associate of Arts Degree. During her time at Tennessee Wesleyan, her activities included the Christian Service Club, Y.M. -Y.W., Wesleyan Fellowship, member of the NOCATULA staff (yearbook) and member of ETA Upsilon Gamma Sorority. She was on the Tumbling team and played basketball in 1945 and captain of the team in 1946. She was voted Best Female Athlete in 1946. After graduating, she moved back to the Johnson City area. She worked for several years as a teller at First Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a staff assistant for the Sherrod Library at East Tennessee State University from where she retired. She married Jack Arnold Jones who was the love of her life in 1955. They lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Cookout coming to Jonesborough

Cookout, the popular fast-food chain, is opening a restaurant in Jonesborough. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said he expects the restaurant will open either later this year or early next year. The site is located off North Lincoln Avenue and East Jackson Boulevard at 150 N. Lincoln, near the Jonesborough Pizza Parlor and the Old Towne Pancake House. Crews have been at the site in recent days demolishing a bank that used to stand on the property to make way for the Cookout.
JONESBOROUGH, TN

