ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Bucketneers back in TBT

By Joe Avento
Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Tennessee State will again be represented in The Basketball Tournament this summer. The Bucketneers, a team made up mostly of former ETSU players, are in the field for the $1 million winner-take-all tournament, which begins July 24. Last year, the team made it to the Sweet 16 before...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

King's early homer stands in for Doughboys

BURLINGTON, N.C.—Ashton King’s two-run, first-inning home run signaled the beginning and end of Johnson City’s scoring. Tony Neubeck and the Doughboys bullpen made it work. Neubeck (1-1) hurled five shutout innings, then four relievers handled the rest of the pitching load as Johnson City nipped Burlington 2-1...
BURLINGTON, NC
Johnson City Press

Teamwork leaves Ratliff on top at East Tennessee Amateur

ELIZABETHTON — It was like old times for Cayman Ratliff at Elizabethton Golf Course. Only this time, he had some company. Ratliff shot a 6-under-par 66 Saturday to grab the first-round lead of the 28th annual William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament, an event he has won twice.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Split decision at FCA NET/SWV All-Star game

BLOUNTVILLE — A sweltering Thursday made for ideal playing conditions at West Ridge for the annual FCA Northeast Tennessee/Southwest Virginia senior all-star softball games. The teams played two five-inning games, sandwiched around a home run derby. The crew from Virginia scored early and took the first game 5-3, but...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Doughboys avoid no-hitter, but lose, 17-0

BURLINGTON, N.C. — It wasn’t a good day at the ballpark for the Doughboys. Johnson City didn’t get a hit through eight innings and wound up on the wrong side of a 17-0 decision against Burlington in Appalachian League baseball Thursday night. The Doughboys fell to 7-13...
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Dayton, OH
Basketball
City
Dayton, TN
Local
Ohio Sports
Johnson City, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Local
Tennessee Basketball
State
West Virginia State
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

O'Sullivan and Jordan to headline Saturday MMA card

Dylan O’Sullivan is undefeated through four contests, but the Johnson City fighter takes a major step up when he faces the more experienced Clarence Jordan in the main event of Saturday’s Showcase MMA 26 card at Kingsport’s MeadowView Convention Center. The fight will be for the Showcase...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ridgefields Invitational postponed

KINGSPORT — The Ridgefields Invitational golf tournament has been postponed. Stan Pace, owner of Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club, said in a text Friday that the course conditions weren’t satisfactory because of chemical burns on some greens. The club held its annual member-guest tournament last week. The 73rd...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Kay Brewer

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Kay Brewer, age 83, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 due to Lymphoma and Melanoma. A native of Carter County, Kay was born September 9, 1938 a son of the late Paul and Lorena Presnell Brewer. In addition to his parents, Kay was also preceded in death by a brother, Doyle Brewer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Smith's impact on the local area has been great

Bruton Smith’s impact on the local region over the last three decades is immense. The legacy of the Speedway Motorsports founder, who died Wednesday at 95, will continue for decades to come. Some will remember the fears when Smith first purchased Bristol Motor Speedway from Larry Carrier in 1996....
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Forbes
Johnson City Press

Defending champ Cohen has low expectations, high hopes at ETA

ELIZABETHTON — Ask Nick Cohen about his chances to repeat as champion at the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament this weekend and he just laughs. “My game’s not in a good place,” Cohen says. “I’ve been working too much and just bought a house. Golf has kind of been on a back burner.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Teague, 74, among Kingsport Speedway leaders

Local racing legend Brad Teague is in the lead pack at Kingsport Speedway. Teague, who has a combined 294 starts in NASCAR’s top three national series, posted a third-place finish in last Friday’s 60-lap Late Model Stock feature. His black No. 3 Chevrolet led the first 11 laps of the race.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 24

June 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published an article that originally appeared in the Chicago Record. Readers read that “The exposition which the people of Tennessee have created to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the state should be a source of national as well as local pride. Those who have been familiar with all the great fairs which have been held in this country place none but the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893 ahead of the one now open in Nashville. The Philadelphia centennial and the expositions of New Orleans, Atlanta and San Francisco all stand second to this. The fact that President McKinley recognized the importance of the event, and journeyed from Washington with his cabinet and personal party to spend Friday and Saturday of last week in Nashville, indicates the national character of the fair. Buildings created by many of the states of the union and the splendid exhibits from all parts of the country are supplemented by surprisingly pretentious displays from foreign countries.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Smith, executive chairman of BMS parent company, dies

Bruton Smith, the legendary businessman and racing promoter, died Wednesday. He was 95. Smith, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016, was the founder and executive chairman of Sonic Automotive, which operates over 160 dealerships in 23 states; and Speedway Motorsports, which has 11 premier properties including Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway, which is set to host this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race.
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbt#Dele Ojo Of#Wake Forest
Johnson City Press

Gilbert “Gib” Ellis Holtsinger

MORRISTOWN - Gilbert “Gib” Ellis Holtsinger, 90, of Morristown formerly of Limestone, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was a faithful member of Montvue Baptist Church in Morristown until his health prevented him from attending. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War (1953-1955). Gilbert was a loving husband of 70 years and an avid gardener who loved sharing his crop with his family, friends, and neighbors. He worked in the furniture industry most of his life doing quality control and was a master of upholstery for many people in the community.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Johnson City Press

Kristi Lea Stout Champion

ELIZABETHTON - Kristi Lea Stout Champion, 49, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born June 5, 1973 in Elizabethton. Kristie was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State University. She had a Masters Degree in Clinical Psychology. She was a member of Big Spring Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her Maternal Grandparents: Duke & Margaret Little Arney and her Paternal Grandparents: James M. & Maxine Campbell Stout, also an aunt, Sherry Simerly a cousin Kevin Arney and a uncle Sam Humphrey.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Isabelle Crowder Jones

Isabelle Crowder Jones, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center, Monday evening, June 20, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on August 9, 1926, in Rosehill, VA to the late Reverend Issac Garfield Crowder and Maude Withrow Crowder. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School after which she furthered her education attending Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN where she graduated in 1946 with an Associate of Arts Degree. During her time at Tennessee Wesleyan, her activities included the Christian Service Club, Y.M. -Y.W., Wesleyan Fellowship, member of the NOCATULA staff (yearbook) and member of ETA Upsilon Gamma Sorority. She was on the Tumbling team and played basketball in 1945 and captain of the team in 1946. She was voted Best Female Athlete in 1946. After graduating, she moved back to the Johnson City area. She worked for several years as a teller at First Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a staff assistant for the Sherrod Library at East Tennessee State University from where she retired. She married Jack Arnold Jones who was the love of her life in 1955. They lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Johnson City Press

Mr. Felix Early

TELFORD - Mr. Felix Early, age 81, Telford, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Early was born in Mitchell County, NC and the son of the late Bertha Cooper Early. He was a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Early was of the Baptist faith.
TELFORD, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Betty Iverson remembered

KINGSPORT — Betty Iverson will be remembered in Kingsport as a founder and former director of Girls Inc. and longtime service to the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, among a multitude of her activities in Kingsport. Iverson died Sunday at Preston Place after declining health. She was 87 and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Billy G. Shelton

JOHNSON CITY - Billy G. Shelton, 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Agape Rehabilitation & Nursing. Billy G. Shelton, 76, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Agape Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. For more information, contact Morris-Baker Funeral Home &...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy