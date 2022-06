KINGWOOD — Construction of a brick walkway from the Main Street sidewalk to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the courthouse lawn is underway. On Monday, bricks engraved with the names of veterans were taken up from the Main Street Kingwood Veterans Plaza in front of Hilary Bright’s law office and replaced with blanks. Those 224-plus bricks will be added to the more than 341 additional engraved bricks sold by members of Vietnam Veterans Post 977.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO