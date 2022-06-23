Biden wants gas tax suspended, when will California follow?

LOS ANGELES - Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have tentatively agreed on a $9 billion deal to give eligible Californians some money back. According to a breakdown and report published by CalMatters, those $9 billion are expected to come back to eligible California taxpayers. With the tentative deal, taxpayers...
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies. Some Republican-led states will ban or...
How will the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on the Second Amendment affect California gun owners?. California’s gun laws are similar to New York’s, so the short answer is yes, but probably not quite to the extent that some people think – at least in the short term.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There's new speculation that California Gov. Gavin Newsom could be interested in running for president. Newsom, who's running for re-election in November after handily beating a recall in 2021, has long denied any desire to run for for this post. But some political analysts are now looking...
California officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, have vowed to keep the state a safe haven for women seeking abortions. "And never would this happen if men were the ones having babies," Newsom said on the Roe v. Wade decision.
LOS ANGELES - Following the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, 83 elected prosecutors from around the nation pledged to use their discretion and refuse to prosecute those who seek, assist in or provide abortions, calling the criminalization of abortion care "a mockery of justice." The...
LOS ANGELES - It's no easy feat to run an entire city. A recent study by WalletHub analyzed the largest cities in California to determine which ones are managed best, and which ones aren't. Researchers determined the rankings by examining each city over more than three dozen metrics grouped into...
LOS ANGELES - With beaches around the state generally having excellent water quality during the 2021 summer months, but less so during the wet season, Orange County beaches Wednesday dominated an environmental group's annual honor roll of coastline stretches with excellent year-round water- quality grades. The report assigns A-to-F letter...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A 55-year-old California man and his 10-year-old son were identified as the victims who died in last week’s fatal rafting incident on the Nooksack River. John Coleman of Berkeley, California, and his son died when they were swept downriver after a raft overturned on the North Fork of the Nooksack River Tuesday, June 14, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
PHOENIX - Eight people were rescued from Camelback Mountain after multiple members of their hiking group began suffering from heat-related illness Thursday afternoon, Phoenix fire officials said. A women's church group had reportedly started hiking Echo Canyon Trail at around 7:00 a.m. for a retreat. Fire officials say the group...
BIG BEAR, Calif. - An investigation is underway after two elderly people were found dead inside a home in Big Bear. According to authorities, officers responded to the home on Breckenridge Avenue after a witness reported the front door of the home was open. That's when authorities discovered the bodies...
Comments / 0