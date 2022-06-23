ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Biden wants gas tax suspended, when will California follow?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden Wednesday urged Congress to suspend gas...

California Gov. Gavin Newsom for president?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There's new speculation that California Gov. Gavin Newsom could be interested in running for president. Newsom, who's running for re-election in November after handily beating a recall in 2021, has long denied any desire to run for for this post. But some political analysts are now looking...
These are the worst-run cities in California: report

LOS ANGELES - It's no easy feat to run an entire city. A recent study by WalletHub analyzed the largest cities in California to determine which ones are managed best, and which ones aren't. Researchers determined the rankings by examining each city over more than three dozen metrics grouped into...
California's dirtiest and cleanest beaches of 2022

LOS ANGELES - With beaches around the state generally having excellent water quality during the 2021 summer months, but less so during the wet season, Orange County beaches Wednesday dominated an environmental group's annual honor roll of coastline stretches with excellent year-round water- quality grades. The report assigns A-to-F letter...
Joe Biden
Gavin Newsom
California father, son identified in fatal rafting accident

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A 55-year-old California man and his 10-year-old son were identified as the victims who died in last week’s fatal rafting incident on the Nooksack River. John Coleman of Berkeley, California, and his son died when they were swept downriver after a raft overturned on the North Fork of the Nooksack River Tuesday, June 14, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
Elderly couple found dead in Big Bear home

BIG BEAR, Calif. - An investigation is underway after two elderly people were found dead inside a home in Big Bear. According to authorities, officers responded to the home on Breckenridge Avenue after a witness reported the front door of the home was open. That's when authorities discovered the bodies...
