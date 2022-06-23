Open for business! Nadia Bartel celebrates the launch of her fashion label Henne's first boutique store in Melbourne

Nadia Bartel has opened the first store for her fashion brand Henne in Melbourne.

The former WAG-turned-businesswoman, 36, announced the grand opening of the boutique on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos of the chic interiors.

Henne, which Nadia founded with her sister in 2019, used to be online-only but has now established a presence on the high street.

Nadia Bartel (pictured) has opened the first store for her fashion brand Henne in Melbourne

'Pinch me moment! Our first boutique is finally here. It opens this week and seriously feels like a dream,' Nadia told her 546,000 followers.

'Big thank you to [interior designers] Brahman Perera for his vision. I can't wait for you to all come in and experience Henne in person.'

The store boasts spacious changing rooms and large mirrors, as well as a seating area and a blue staircase that leads to another level.

The former WAG-turned-businesswoman, 36, announced the grand opening of the boutique on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos of the chic interiors

Nadia's brand has gone from strength to strength since its launch two years ago.

Last October, she showcased Henne's new trans-seasonal collection, which she described as a 'return to light'.

The capsule collection launched with 16 designs, which are available in XS to XL.

Nadia's venture has put her in competition with fellow footy WAG Bec Judd, who co-owns the activewear label JAGGAD.

The store features spacious changing rooms and large mirrors for shoppers to try on clothes

Henne, the Swedish word for 'her', has been a runaway success for Nadia.

The website lists its values as a commitment to women's voices, circularity, mindful consumption, good working conditions and a positive environmental impact.

'By ensuring each garment is designed to last, we are reducing our impact on the planet for future generations,' it states.