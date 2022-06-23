ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Open for business! Nadia Bartel celebrates the launch of her fashion label Henne's first boutique store in Melbourne

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Nadia Bartel has opened the first store for her fashion brand Henne in Melbourne.

The former WAG-turned-businesswoman, 36, announced the grand opening of the boutique on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos of the chic interiors.

Henne, which Nadia founded with her sister in 2019, used to be online-only but has now established a presence on the high street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2x8t_0gJ9tD6200
Nadia Bartel (pictured) has opened the first store for her fashion brand Henne in Melbourne 

'Pinch me moment! Our first boutique is finally here. It opens this week and seriously feels like a dream,' Nadia told her 546,000 followers.

'Big thank you to [interior designers] Brahman Perera for his vision. I can't wait for you to all come in and experience Henne in person.'

The store boasts spacious changing rooms and large mirrors, as well as a seating area and a blue staircase that leads to another level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMlea_0gJ9tD6200
The former WAG-turned-businesswoman, 36, announced the grand opening of the boutique on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos of the chic interiors 

Nadia's brand has gone from strength to strength since its launch two years ago.

Last October, she showcased Henne's new trans-seasonal collection, which she described as a 'return to light'.

The capsule collection launched with 16 designs, which are available in XS to XL.

Nadia's venture has put her in competition with fellow footy WAG Bec Judd, who co-owns the activewear label JAGGAD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20F3gO_0gJ9tD6200
The store features spacious changing rooms and large mirrors for shoppers to try on clothes

Henne, the Swedish word for 'her', has been a runaway success for Nadia.

The website lists its values as a commitment to women's voices, circularity, mindful consumption, good working conditions and a positive environmental impact.

'By ensuring each garment is designed to last, we are reducing our impact on the planet for future generations,' it states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UefS_0gJ9tD6200
Nadia's brand has gone from strength to strength since its launch two years ago 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Elsa Pataky looks sensational in a plunging black dress as she joins husband Chris Hemsworth at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in Sydney

Elsa Pataky sent temperatures soaring as she joined her husband Chris Hemsworth at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in Sydney on Monday. The 45-year-old Spanish actress showed off her incredible physique in a long black gown, which featured a plunging neckline and peephole design at the front. Elsa accessorised...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brahman#Swedish
Daily Mail

Now you can have a picnic on Wimbledon's famous 'Hill' in the METAVERSE – and even 'meet' Andy Murray – after All England Club transforms the iconic fan destination into a 'virtual world'

Whether you call it 'Henman Hill' or 'Murray Mound', a day spent picnicking at Wimbledon's iconic viewing spot is one treasured by tennis fans the world over. But now, you no longer have to actually visit the venue to soak up the atmosphere (sort of). That is because the All...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Angry viewers lash out at This Morning's segment on 'lunchtime Botox'

This Morning angered viewers today by airing a Botox consultation amid the cost of living crisis. Cosmetic professional Dr Amiee Vyas was invited on set to demonstrate how the anti-ageing treatment is injected, after John Lewis announced it will offer Botox consultations costing from £195 in their stores. Dr...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

442K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy