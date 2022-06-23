ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

These are the items to include in your evacuation kit in case of a wildfire

By Jose Fabian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALc7z_0gJ9sIXs00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE recommends Californians be prepared for a wildfire evacuation long before such an event occurs.

Part of being prepared means having an emergency supply kit ready to go in case of evacuation. Cal Fire said each person in a family should have an easily accessible kit.

It’s recommended to use backpacks as they are light and easy to carry. Water and food, however, should be stored in a separate container.

How big do wildfires get? Use these places and cities to understand their size

The container should have wheels to allow for effortless transportation. It should also be kept light enough to allow for it to be lifted into the car.

When evacuating, CAL FIRE recommends wearing “long pants, long sleeve shirt, heavy shoes/boots, cap, dry bandanna for face cover, goggles or glasses” to protect from embers and heat. If possible, “100% cotton is preferable,” Cal Fire said.

Here are some items Cal Fire recommends preparing in advance.

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water
Cal Fire warns property owners accidental fires can still cost them

Cal Fire also advises keeping an emergency supply kit in a car. This would allow people to have the resources they need if they are away from home when the fire breaks out.

According to CAL FIRE, if time allows during an evacuation, there are other items people can grab.

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.
