ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Good dog! Westminster dog show gets set to pick a winner

By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The top dog will soon get crowned at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The best in...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Which Pup Will Win Westminster’s Best in Show? All Clues Point to This Breed

There are roughly 3,500 dogs competing at this year’s 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan. Only one will take home Best in Show and top dog bragging rights. Now, we don’t want to ruin the surprise, but we think we have a pretty good idea of who will win. We did some research, tacked a bunch of dog headshots to a wall, observed some of this year’s V.I.P. competitors, connected the dots with red string and drew some conclusions. So, based on the last ten years of winners and some other clues, this year’s Best in Show dog will be the Pembroke Welsh Corgi.
ANIMALS
People

Trumpet the Bloodhound Wins Best in Show at the 2022 Westminster Dog Show

The Westminster Dog Show has crowned its new canine champion. Trumpet the Bloodhound won Best in Show at 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan on Wednesday night. The dog's win marks the first time a Bloodhound has won Best in Show at Westminster in the event's 146-year history. The famous canine competition — the second-longest continuous sporting event in the U.S. — took place at Lyndhurst Estate, a property along the Hudson River, about 25 miles north of Manhattan, in Tarrytown, New York.
TARRYTOWN, NY
ClutchPoints

Westminster Dog Show makes history via a glorious pup named Trumpet

History was made Wednesday at the Westminster Dog Show. Normally held at Madison Square Garden, the show was moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate in 2021 and this year due to the pandemic. However, the event didn’t disappoint. Trumpet the bloodhound emerged victorious in a field of more than 3,000 dogs, becoming the first of […] The post Westminster Dog Show makes history via a glorious pup named Trumpet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WESTMINSTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#Top Dog#French#The Los Angeles Chargers#English#German
heavenofanimals.com

Breeder Abandoned 5-Month-Old Pomeranian Because He Was “Too Big”, They Probably Regret It Now

Dogs may be man’s best friend but this doesn’t mean that man is always friendly towards dogs. Whether it’s dog fighting, abuse or neglect there are some people out there who are pretty cruel to these animals. Bertram the Pomeranian learned this horrible lesson when he was left behind by his breeders because he was ‘too big to sell.’ Luckily for Bert, New York artist Kathy Grayson found him on petfinder and immediately decided to adopt the pup.
TULSA, OK
buzznicked.com

This Husky Is Going Viral After Being Rejected By A Breeder For Her Funny Looks

As people with big hearts and lots of emotion, when we see someone in need, we will band together to make sure help is available. Most of the time, in the news, people can seem pretty terrible and while evil is out there, I like to think that were are still good. The majority of us want better, happier, more generous lives. We seem to band together when we see an injustice and this especially holds true when it comes to our four-legged fluffy friends. Recently I came across a heart-breaking story that broke my heart, melted my heart, and filled my heart all within a couple of days of following. This is the story of Jubilee the Husky from New Jersey. Jubilee is a 4-year-old husky who was abandoned by a breeder who thought she was too “weird-looking” to sell. So he dropped her off at a shelter where she would have met her demise. Well there is a silver lining but it didn’t come easy.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Rescue dog known for his hilarious agility runs changed his owner’s life

When Tess Eagle Swan adopted a rescue puppy from Transylvania in 2014, she hoped they’d develop a special bond. The United Kingdom resident named the pup Kratu (a Sanskrit word for “strength” pronounced “KRAY-too”) and started training him with rewards like treats and — since he’s a bit of a clown — laughter.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
pawmypets.com

Rescue Dog Will Not Let Pig Toy She Believes Is Her Baby Out Of Her Sight

Andi’s favored toy in the world is a little pink pig that squeaks like a newborn pup. The 4-year-old rescue would do anything for her pig– including try to feed it. ” Andi found the pig in the toy bin and immediately started crying and squeaking it in her mouth,” Jennifer Tripucka, Andi’s mother, informed The Dodo. “Then she would bring it around the house, circling and crying and protecting it.”
ANIMALS
classicfm.com

Owner’s secret footage catches dog playing and singing at a piano

This white poodle had a ball playing piano while his owners were out. Another musical dog has graced our screens, and we couldn’t be happier. In the video (watch below), a white pooch can be seen hopping up onto the piano stool and warming up with a couple of cluster chords.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy