The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from winning the Stanley Cup after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals Wednesday night. The Avalanche did not lead for the entire game, until it was over. Of all players to put the Avs within a win of the Cup, it was none other than Nazem Kadri.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO