Carmel, IN

1832 Brew Espresso Bar now open inside Carmel Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream shop

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaffeine junkies take note: Carmel’s newest coffee shop is open for business. 1832 Brew Espresso Bar held its grand-opening celebration June 10 at 111 W. Main St. inside the Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream shop. “The decision to open a new Carmel store was a compilation of different...

