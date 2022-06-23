1832 Brew Espresso Bar now open inside Carmel Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream shop

Tucked into a shotgun-style slot in The Arbuckle mixed-use complex along Brownsburg’s new downtown core, Brown Skin Coffee had its grand opening on June 8. But owner Shana Tate opened the doors to her neighborhood business months prior to that. Customers would wander up to the counter, casually, for cups of coffee and introductions. “We have been welcomed to Brownsburg. Everyone came in here,” says Tate, a Chicago native and Nashville, Tennessee, transplant with a background in human resources. The brick-and-mortar version of her COVID-times mobile coffee service of the same name, Brown Skin Coffee specializes in single-origin coffees—a topic that Tate is especially passionate about. “I’m interested in talking to people about the culture behind the coffee,” she says of her revolving inventory, which might feature an Ethiopian coffee one week, a Turkish coffee the next. “That’s what I want to bring to the table.”

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO