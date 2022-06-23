ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa man arrested for murder

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3JKG_0gJ9r1ez00

(KRON) — A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for murdering a man from Windsor, according to a Facebook post from the Sonoma Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon.

KRON On is streaming news live now

On June 13 the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) received reports about a missing Windsor man last seen on West Steele Lane in Santa Rosa. The Windsor Police Department (WPD) opened an investigation because he lived in Windsor. Violent Crimes Detectives were notified of the missing man and took over the investigation.

According to detectives the victim was last seen leaving Windsor with Juan Martinez, 33, and a large sum of cash on June 10. The cash was reportedly intended to be used to purchase a car. The men went to multiple cities in and around Sonoma County while searching for a car to buy. Later that day Martinez shot and killed the victim on Windsor River Road not far from Kensington Lane, according to police.

Martinez then fled the scene, using back roads to head west. He reportedly buried the victim in a shallow grave on Eastside Road in Forestville. Detectives say he then discarded the gun nearby, then proceeded to clean his truck and throw away his clothes.

Castro shooting leaves 1 dead

A man disguising his voice called the victim’s wife on June 18 and demanded that she pay ransom while instructing her not to contact the police. She chose to contact the WPD. Detectives found Martinez’s pickup truck abandoned on Westside Road in Healdsburg on June 20. The pickup truck still had blood inside.

In the early afternoon on July 21 police received a tip about Martinez’s whereabouts, and located him by Southwest Community Park in Santa Rosa. He was taken into custody without incident. Later detectives found the victim’s money inside of Martinez’s home.

Martinez was arrested for murder, robbery, and extortion. He is currently in custody at Sonoma County Jail and is being held without bail. Police will release the identity of the of the victim after it is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Napa police are searching for shooting suspect

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday night at 7:30pm. Officers responded to Riverside Drive and Oak Street following a report of a shooting incident. Officers on scene found a male teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim received treatment at a local hospital. Police are asking assistance […]
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Killing, Burying Man Near Forestville

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of killing and burying a man from Windsor. The victim was found in a shallow grave near Forestville after being reported missing on June 13th. He had been shot to death. Investigators say the men were last seen together on June 10th, leaving Windsor with a large sum of cash to buy a car. The suspect, 33-year-old Juan Martinez, was arrested Tuesday and is facing the charges of murder, robbery and extortion.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

John Cregan Named Santa Rosa Police Chief

The city of Santa Rosa is appointing John Cregan as the new chief of police. Cregan has 23-years of law enforcement experience, including 17-years with the Santa Rosa Police Department. He has been serving as the interim chief since Ray Navarro retired in May. Cregan’s experience includes working as a police captain, and managing both the Special Services and Field Services divisions. His term will begin on July 3rd, and city officials say there will be a swearing-in ceremony in the coming weeks.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Mission Local

SF Muni train shooting suspect arrested in Pittsburg, CA

Ingleside resident Javon Green, 26, was arrested Thursday evening by the SFPD after allegedly shooting two men and killing one on a Muni train on Wednesday morning. The SFPD Homicide Detail found probable cause to search and arrest Green in the East Bay city of Pittsburg. He was charged with homicide, carrying a concealed firearm, and using a firearm in commission of a felony, police said Friday morning.
PITTSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, CA
City
Forestville, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
Windsor, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Healdsburg, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

San Rafael PD issues update on homicide investigation

Originally published as a San Rafael press release:. “On Saturday June 4, 2022, just before midnight, the San Rafael Police Department Dispatch Center received a phone call about a male who had collapsed near the intersection of Medway Road and Mill Street in San Rafael. Responding officers discovered a Hispanic male adult who had been shot. The San Rafael Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Sonoma Sheriff#West Steele Lane#Wpd
crimevoice.com

Explosive materials reportedly found in American Canyon home; man arrested

Originally published as an American Canyon Police Department Facebook post:. “On Tuesday June 14th, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM, Napa County Sheriff detectives served a search warrant for explosive materials at George Wise residence on Goldeneye Court, American Canyon. During the search warrant, numerous precursors for homemade explosives (HME) were located...
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Hells Angels Members Convicted of Murder

Two members of the Sonoma County chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club have been convicted of murder. Santa Rosa residents Jonathan Nelson and Russell Taylor Ott were convicted Wednesday, following a nine-week trial. A member of the Fresno County Hells Angels was also found guilty. They killed a fellow Hells Angels member in the summer of 2014. Prosecutors say the three men believed the victim was causing problems for the Sonoma County chapter and arranged to have him killed. The man was shot in the head in Fresno.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dog Walker Arrested After Police Rescue Pets From Vehicle in South San Francisco

The South San Francisco Police Department said they helped rescue several dogs in distress after responding to a report of a dog locked in a van on a warm day this week. It all started when a report came in about a dog in distress locked in a parked van. Security video from the area showed police responding and rescuing the dog. But while officers were there, they said a truck in the next space collided with a parked car, catching their attention.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Small Grass Fire Contained in Galvin Park

A small grass fire has been put out in Galvin Park. Yesterday afternoon, two fire engines responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the park next to Bennett Valley Road. Firefighters quickly contained the small grass fire to a 30 x 50 foot area in between Bennett Valley Road and an access road within the park. No structure damage or injuries were reported. No word on the cause either.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ksro.com

Suspect in Gas Station Fire in Napa County Pleads “Not Guilty”

A man from Santa Rosa has pleaded not guilty to lighting a gas station on fire in Napa County. Darian Preciado is accused of setting the fire in Angwin on June 8th. The 22-year-old was arrested two days later on suspicion of felony arson, and using an accelerant to start the fire. An arrest report says the suspect was an apprentice at the gas station. The station owner has security camera footage that allegedly shows Preciado holding a torch-style lighter inside the garage bay. Authorities say he fired the lighter under a car suspended in the air for a fuel filter replacement. Preciado is out of jail after posting bail and is due back in court on July 12th.
ksro.com

More Information on Illegal Sideshows in Santa Rosa

There’s some new information about a series of sideshows that caused chaos around Santa Rosa late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Police now confirm there were six illegal sideshows in all. The largest and most eventful was at the intersection of Summerfield Road and Hoen Avenue. There were 150 vehicles, 250 spectators, and reports of fireworks, gunshots, and people hanging from spinning cars. It’s also the site where two people were assaulted by spectators, and a Corvette was totaled in a fire. The Santa Rosa Police Department and City Manager are developing an ordinance that would punish people for watching a sideshow. It could be ready by the end of this year.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash Kills Benicia Man

A Benicia man who died in a solo motorcycle crash recently has been identified as 69-year-old Harold Bray, Jr. The accident occurred as the motorcycle rider headed south along Lopes Road close to the intersection with Marshview Road. While making a left turn, the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the rider was ejected from his bike.
BENICIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in DUI Crash on Highway 80 [San Francisco, CA]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (June 22, 2022) – A 22-year-old Antioch man died and several people sustained injuries after a DUI crash on Highway 80. The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday on the westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the Bay Bridge just west of Treasure Island. According to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy