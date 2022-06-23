ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Double Play: Marquette hires boys, girls basketball coaches

By Greg Shashack
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON – Whitney Sykes-Rogers was an easy in-house choice as the next girls basketball coach for the Marquette Catholic Explorers. Cody Best was not so prominent on the radar seeking an Explorers boys basketball...

The Telegraph

Post 126 routs Highland 12-1

HIGHLAND - Another quick start had Alton Post 126 flying high in District 22 Senior American Legion baseball action. A four-run first inning had Alton off and running led by Luke Parmentier, who was 4-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and four runs scored, Nick Williams drove home two and Max Ontis scattered six hits over five innings on the mound in a 12-1 win over Highland Post 439 on Thursday night at Glik Park.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

'Bittersweet, proud': Moehn breaks two of her coach's records in Sharks win

GODFREY - The SWISA season may be a quick six-week dash, but it still requires patience for times to drop and results to improve. And Summers-Port coach Maddie Monroe likes how far her team has come since the season started less than a month ago. "Overall, I think we swam well," Monroe said Thursday night following Summers-Port's 345-300 victory over the Collinsville Gators in Godfrey. "There is still so much to work on, but we're excited for two weeks off just to practice, get better at the fundamentals and build some endurance without worrying about a meet next week."...
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Dragons fall to Illinois Valley, drop out of first place

ALTON - Blake Burris was hitting a ton Wednesday night for the Alton River Dragons, but Illinois Valley had the answers. Burris went 4 for 5 at the plate, tying a River Dragons team mark for most hits in a game, but the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp had a pair of big innings and left Lloyd Hopkins Field with a 13-6 Prospect League victory. The River Dragons loss, coupled with a Wednesday night victory by the O'Fallon Hoots means the Dragons find themselves out of first place in the Prairie Land Division for the first time this season heading into Wednesday's showdown with the Hoots at 6:35 p.m. at The Hop. The River Dragons are 12-8, one-half game behind the 13-8 Hoots.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

5As benefit golf tourney set

ALTON - Join 5As Alton Area Animal Aid Association at Woodlands Golf Club & Banquet Facility to help the no-kill, nonprofit shelter raise money to care for animals in need of loving homes. Now that people can gather together, 5As is putting on its "Putts for Paws" Golf Tournament with an 8 a.m. shotgun start, Saturday, July 23, at the Woodlands Golf Club, 2839 Harris Lane, in Alton. All proceeds will go directly to the care of the animals at 5As. The deadline to enter is July 9.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Enjoy Illinois 300 ‘A tremendous success’

MADISON - Several days of fan activities took nine months of planning, all culminating in a sell-out crowd of 60,000-plus for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300. Now that it is over, track officials are looking at the results and how to improve the event, from the mechanics of the race itself to what Chris Blair, executive vice president and general manager of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison called the "toilets, trash and traffic" issues. He noted that while an official date has not been set for next year, the Enjoy Illinois 300 will be coming back at around the same time.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

Improving on 'spectacular': Enjoy Illinois 300 looks ahead

MADISON - While organizers from World Wide Technology Raceway to NASCAR itself are more than happy with the way the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 played out earlier this month, they're still looking back and challenges they faced and working on how the race affected fans at the sold-out NASCAR Cup Series event. The overall fan experience will be scrutinized. One of the first places to start is traffic flow getting in and out of the racetrack area for the June 3-5 event, including a sellout crowd of more than 60,000 fans for the main event of the weekend,...
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

Lewis and Clark Summerfest set for July 14

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) will welcome new and returning students to campus July 14 for Summerfest, an express registration event designed to prepare students for the Fall 2022 semester. The event will run from 3-6 p.m., in The Commons and Grove areas of the McPike Math and Science Complex on the Godfrey Campus.
GODFREY, IL
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Tower Tee

ST. LOUIS – They say old dogs can’t be taught new tricks. Does that mean there’s no hope for Tim Ezell’s golf game? He was at the newly renovated Tower Tee Friday morning with Mike Shamia and they spoke about the renovated areas’ activities and expectations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Historian displays photos in national Route 66 tour

EDWARDSVILLE - Local historian Cheryl Eichar Jett recently had her Route 66 historic photos featured in American Automobile Association's (AAA) festival about the Mother Road. Eichar Jett, of Edwardsville, is a Route 66 author, historian, playwright and photographer. She was chosen to provide photographs of Illinois' Route 66 attractions for the AAA-sponsored Route 66 Road Fest event in Oklahoma City, which occurred June 18-19 and in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Homecoming celebration begins in Staunton Friday

STAUNTON - Staunton will be celebrating their 81st Homecoming starting Friday, June 24 at Fireman's Park, 900-998 Montgomery St., from 6-10:30 p.m. The event is complete with beer, bingo, concessions, rides, music and a variety of food every night. The Staunton volunteer firemen are working hard to make this 81st celebration fun for all ages and everyone is looking forward to Sunday's 4 p.m. parade of decorated floats and bands. Then, weather permitting, they will cap the whole weekend off with a fireworks display by the City of Staunton at dusk Sunday, June 26. The celebration at Staunton Recreation Park opens Friday night, June 24, with rides by Egyptian Exposition in operation from 6-10:30 p.m. Rides will also be operating from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 on Sunday. Armbands, costing $25 will allow you one night of unlimited rides. The armbands will be available for purchase all three nights. Live music will be provided Friday by Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Saturday by BoomSlang and DJ- Buffy's Beats on Sunday.
STAUNTON, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Fieldon Independence Celebration set Saturday

FIELDON - The Village of Fieldon will bring back its Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 25. The event will start at Fieldon Baptist Church at 104 Public Road 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The church will serve BBQ pork steak sandwiches, potato chips, walking tacos, soft drinks and water. There will also be games for children. From 4-7 p.m., the Fieldon United Church of Christ at 205 S. 1st St. will serve buffalo fish, pulled pork, potato salad, hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, soft drinks and water. The church will have a cake walk starting at 4 p.m. and continue until they are out of cakes. The church will also sell cookbooks and have a 50/50 drawing. Fireworks start at dusk.
FIELDON, IL
advantagenews.com

Kicking off summer in the water

The official start of summer is here, and the Park and Recreation Department in Collinsville is inviting you to town. The Collinsville Aqua Park is one of several water-themed attractions in the Metro East and offers a different experience than some other popular attractions. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Mommy and me swim

BETHALTO — A mother duck and her six children could be seen on the lake at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto Tuesday on the first day of summer. Summer weather was was exactly what they got, with a high of 100 degrees and a return to higher humidity.
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Troy apartment building sold

TROY — A 10-unit apartment building in Troy has a new owner. According to BarberMurphy, Georgia Clark has sold the apartment building at 209 S. Kimberlin St. in Troy to Tut & Tut Properties. BarberMurphy represented both parties in the transactions.
TROY, IL
