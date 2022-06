The move didn’t come with far-reaching fanfare, but one of Alabama’s best-known natural tourist attractions rebranded this month, complete with a new name. Looking for DeSoto Caverns? Forget it. The name and the friendly conquistador mascot have gone away. If you like the idea of going to Childersburg and descending into a spectacular cave where the average year-round temperature is around 60 degrees, Majestic Caverns is the place you’re looking for.

