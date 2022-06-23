ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

6 killed in West Virginia helicopter crash, authorities say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. — Six people were killed when a helicopter crashed in southwestern West Virginia on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed in Logan County at about 5 p.m. EDT, WCHS-TV reported.

Logan County Office of Emergency Management deputy director Sonya Porter confirmed the six fatalities, according to the television station.

Emergency service crews reported that Route 17 near Kelly Hollow is temporarily closed, WCHS reported. The road is also known as Blair Mountain Highway, which is located on Kelly Mountain, according to WOWK-TV. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens confirmed that the crash occurred in the area, WCHS reported.

The identities of the victims have not been confirmed, Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, confirmed to WSAZ. Bryant added that the helicopter was a Vietnam-era “Huey” and was used for tourism flights.

“I saw that there was a guy trapped, I guess the captain. I tried to get down to the door where he was at,” Bobbi Childs, an area resident who witnessed the crash, told WOWK. “You could see him plain as day. I tried to get to him, but the fire was too hot. I couldn’t get to him.”

According to the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the crash investigation, WSAZ-TV reported.

“The cockpit of the aircraft is burned up,” Bryant told WOWK. “The tail boom is laying across the road. It is recognizable, we knew it was a local helicopter. It was recognizable as soon as we got on scene.

Authorities have not provided additional details, according to WCHS.

Metro News

Separate accidents on Route 2 claim lives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two people have died in recent days as a result of separate accidents on State Route 2. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim of a Monday crash as Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington. Blake was a motorcyclist and died in the wreck that occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Ohio River Road near Wholesale Supply Company, officials said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Teen talks about taking ride on helicopter shortly before crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The news of the fatal helicopter crash hit a little differently for people who’d taken a ride on it shortly before it went down. Maddison Brown, who’s 19, is finding it hard to wrap her mind around the thought that she’d been having a fun ride on the Vietnam-era Huey just before the tragedy. The tour rides were offered by MARPAT Aviation from Logan County Airport.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mount Lookout man facing felony drug charges

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Mount Lookout man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said on the evening of June 23, 2022, deputies were out in a suspected drug area of Miller Ridge and Sunday Roads in Hico. While there, they saw a man known not to have a […]
HICO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Motorcycle crash involving deer sends one to hospital

CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle driver crashed into a deer. Metro 911 officials say this happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Campbells Creek Drive. They say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. The Kanawha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

More than 15,000 customers without power in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:15 p.m., 6/23/22. Customer power outages in West Virginia have dropped to about 15,000 Thursday afternoon, down about 8,000 from the start of the day. Kanawha County continues to have the most outages with more than 4,700 Appalachian Power customers without service, as...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Raleigh County man sentenced for mine equipment theft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced on Wednesday to two years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for helping steal specialized equipment at a mine located in Boone and Lincoln counties. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, 51-year-old Charles […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man indicted in the deaths of family members

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of four family members. Gavin Blaine Smith was 16-years-old at the time his mother, stepfather and two siblings were murdered. In December 2020, four members of the same family were found dead...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Multiple Kanawha County residents indicted on various charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County grand juries have indicted multiple people in recent days. Jury members last week indicted Gavin Blaine Smith of Elkview for murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Smith, 18, allegedly shot four family members at their Cemetery Hill Drive home in December 2020.
Metro News

Clendenin remembers historic flood 6 years later

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — Many homes have been rebuilt in the Kanawha County town of Clendenin since the 2016 flood, but Mayor Kay Summers says even six years later, her town has not made a full recovery. “Some people were told they were going to get their houses torn down...
CLENDENIN, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Gas Prices See Extreme Highs And Lows

President Biden has called on Congress to suspend the 18 cents a gallon federal gasoline and 24 cents a gallon diesel fuel taxes for the next 90 days. In West Virginia, gasoline prices are seeing extreme highs and lows. WVPB spoke with some state petroleum and retail experts on the polarity in what you’re paying at the pump.
TRAFFIC
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha Valley residents once again without power, cleaning up due to severe storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An all too familiar sight for Kanawha County residents this June was seen again Wednesday night into Thursday. Severe storms rolled through the area late Wednesday causing downed power lines and trees, resulting in thousands of power outages. As of midday Thursday, more than 6,000 Appalachian Power customers were without service in Kanawha County. More than 20,000 Appalachian Power outages were reported statewide as of midday Thursday.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
