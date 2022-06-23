ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested after 3-hour standoff with Gilroy police

By Alex Baker
( KRON ) — A suspect accused of violating a temporary restraining order related to domestic violence was arrested after a three-hour standoff with Gilroy police officers on Tuesday. Officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday night to the 7700 block of Fennel Place and the suspect in violation was identified as Carlos Gallegos, 43.

Castro Muni shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

It was reported that Gallegos, who had an active warrant for a prior TRO violation, was at the protected person’s residence. When officers arrived at the scene, Gallegos fled in his vehicle, according to a press release from Gilroy PD. Officers pursued Gallegos who lost control into a field at Monterey Road and Masten Avenue, disabling his vehicle.

Officers initiated a high-risk stop but Gallegos refused to exit his vehicle. He barricaded himself inside and claimed to have explosives, a gun and a machete.

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

According to the press release, officers engaged de-escalation tactics and along with the Santa Clara County Mobile Crisis Response Team, negotiated face-to-face with the suspect. The Gilroy/Morgan Hill SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Team along with Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies also responded. HNT members assumed negotiations with Gallegos, but after three hours, he still refused to surrender.

KRON On is streaming news live now

SWAT ultimately employed less lethal tactics to end the standoff and take him into custody. No bombs or explosives were found in Gallegos’ vehicle. He did have a machete, but no firearms was located.

Gallegos was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for charges to include felony reckless evading, and resisting arrest/obstructing an officer. The District Attorney will review the incident to determine if additional charges are warranted.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to call the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350.

