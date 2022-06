Join DeKalb Park District for the inaugural Craft Beer and Disc Golf Festival brought to you in collaboration by the DeKalb Park District, Byers Brewing, and the Phenix Disc Golf Club. This fun-filled day will be held on July 16th starting at 9am and will include: a new temporary disc golf course at Hopkins Park, a family disc golf section, a Craft Beer Festival featuring beers from at least six different breweries, food trucks, local bands, and more! The afternoon will conclude with headliner music and cash bar sales.

DEKALB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO