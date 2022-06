Fans of Hideo Kojima's work have been put through quite a rollercoaster in recent months. It seems like every time they turn around, the prophetic video game creator has another project leaked or announced prematurely. Either that, or some wild new rumor hits the scene that alleges Kojima is working on a major IP or the resurrection of one of his canceled projects. So when rumblings began to emerge that Hideo Kojima would be making an appearance of some kind during the Summer Game Fest Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 12, it's safe to say that the hype had reached a fever pitch. That's why it was so weird when Kojima's appearance came and went without much in the way of anything concrete.

