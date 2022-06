The Atlantic Ocean is the world’s second-largest ocean covering about 20% of Earth’s surface and 29% of its water surface with an area of about 41,100,000 square miles. There are bound to be a few land masses found throughout it. The Atlantic Ocean is home to more than 50 islands, some making up what is called an archipelago which is a chain or group of islands. Many of the islands discovered were either once or still are inhabited by humans. Let’s go over some of the Islands in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and the history and life that they hold.

SCIENCE ・ 19 HOURS AGO