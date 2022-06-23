ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Heat Advisory issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-23 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Bradford, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alachua; Bradford; Union The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bradford County in northern Florida Northeastern Alachua County in northern Florida South central Union County in northern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 304 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Worthington Spring, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Butler, Keystone Heights, Melrose, Worthington Spring, Alachua, Worthington Springs, Beasley, New River, Orange Heights and Sampson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Levy by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 14:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Levy The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Levy County in northern Florida * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Williston Municipal Airport, or near Williston, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Williston, Williston Highlands and Williston Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEVY COUNTY, FL

