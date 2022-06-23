ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

U.S. citizenship class starts July 8 in Edmonds

By Name
myedmondsnews.com
 2 days ago

Edmonds Immigration Ministries is hosting a U.S. citizenship class on...

myedmondsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Crosscut

WA school district transparency laws include a big loophole

In 2015, state Rep. Gerry Pollet, a Seattle Democrat, introduced a bill meant to dramatically reduce physical restraint and isolation of students in Washington. The bill made isolation or restraint — methods that critics call abusive — allowable only in certain dangerous situations and never as part of a regular plan to deal with a dangerous student. And whenever these tactics were used, the law required schools to document the incident in writing, then compile the data and send it to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

Six EWHS students competing in 2022 technology nationals

Six students from Edmonds-Woodway High School are heading to Dallas next week for the Technology Student Association (TSA) 2022 National Competition. Five students – Ben Luecken, Deacon Merrin, Holden Lang, Ostap Stasiuk and Marshall Roberts – qualified to compete in digital video production and on demand video. Luke Tanghal qualified to compete in architectural design.
EDMONDS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Government
Edmonds, WA
Government
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Searching for Washington’s lost Airway Beacons

If you know where to look – and are willing to undertake a little rock scramble – a hike in the Cascades goes right past the remnants of a once sprawling nationwide network of transportation infrastructure. Admittedly, this opening line might make it sound like we’re talking about...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

New, more inclusive Pride flag debuts at Washington Capitol

A new, more inclusive Pride flag is now flying over the Washington State Capitol campus in Olympia. Several members of the LGBTQ+ community joined Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday for a special flag-raising ceremony. “Raising this flag has a purpose: it is a purpose of continued commitment, not just celebration," Gov....
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds School District providing free summer meals for kids starting June 27

A reminder that the Edmonds School District is providing free summer meals for all kids, ages 1-18, Monday through Thursday from June 27-Aug. 25, (except the 4th of July). Distribution locations are listed on the district website. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify...
EDMONDS, WA
Washington Examiner

Biden lets in 1 million illegal border crossers. Maybe 2 million

BIDEN LETS IN 1 MILLION ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS. MAYBE 2 MILLION. Have you been following the court case Biden v. Texas? It's not in the headlines every day, but court filings in the case are giving us the best picture yet of what the Biden administration is doing on the U.S.-Mexico border. And the news is very, very bad.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizenship
myedmondsnews.com

City employees commended for assisting person with medical emergency

Four City of Edmonds public works employees have been recognized for their efforts to assist a person having a medical emergency earlier this week. Steve Matthews, Don Crawford, Chris Shawand David Leder were taking a walk on their lunch break Wednesday when they came across a person needing urgent help. As the staff was calling 911, South County Fire Chief Thad Hovis just happened to be driving by. The crew flagged him down and the chief began rendering aid as additional emergency personnel were responding.
EDMONDS, WA
realchangenews.org

Better voting systems can bring Washington a stronger democracy

Primary day for voters in our state is Aug. 2. We will be voting in newly redesigned legislative districts and Congressional districts, thanks to redistricting. Washington voters passed a constitutional amendment in 1983 that put redistricting into the hands of a five-member commission with two Republicans, two Democrats and a neutral chair chosen by those four. Sounds fair. But, it actually creates a design that is based on incumbent protection — both Democrats and Republicans — rather than a neutral redrawing of districts based on population growth and decline.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County announces nearly $500K in tourism grant opportunities

Snohomish Couty’s annual tourism small grant cycle – known as the hotel-motel small grant fund – is now open. Approximately $490,000 in tourism grant dollars are available for public and non-profit organizations to use for tourism marketing, promotions, and capital projects. Historically, the average project allocation is $10,000, but ranges from $5,000 – $50,000.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
myedmondsnews.com

From school ‘lunch lady’ to assistant principal, Justine Locke ready to be a role model

Justine Locke’s unique career path has seen her advance from Edmonds School District support staff to an administrative leadership position. “I’ve always wanted to teach, I just, my life took a little detour for a little while,” she said. Locke started her career in education several years ago as a “lunch lady” in the Mukilteo School District, before later getting a job with the Edmonds School District’s events staff which, she noted, “is how I got my foot in the door” locally.
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy