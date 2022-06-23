U.S. citizenship class starts July 8 in Edmonds

Primary day for voters in our state is Aug. 2. We will be voting in newly redesigned legislative districts and Congressional districts, thanks to redistricting. Washington voters passed a constitutional amendment in 1983 that put redistricting into the hands of a five-member commission with two Republicans, two Democrats and a neutral chair chosen by those four. Sounds fair. But, it actually creates a design that is based on incumbent protection — both Democrats and Republicans — rather than a neutral redrawing of districts based on population growth and decline.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO