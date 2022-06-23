UW-La Crosse offers STEM camp for middle-school students

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – UW-La Crosse is presenting workshops and activities for middle-school students to learn about STEM subjects.

The hands-on workshops in science, technology, engineering and mathematics began Wednesday and continue Thursday. The camp includes experiments on space, physics and how the body works.

“It’s fun — I mean it really is fun,” said outreach program specialist Spencer Hulsey. “I do it because I love sharing science with others, and I love connecting instructors with the community.

Hulsey said he relishes the role of “making sure middle schoolers can get access to science beyond their normal classroom.”

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.