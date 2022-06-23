ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

UW-La Crosse offers STEM camp for middle-school students

By Aaron Xiong
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dghqi_0gJ9lFZo00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – UW-La Crosse is presenting workshops and activities for middle-school students to learn about STEM subjects.

The hands-on workshops in science, technology, engineering and mathematics began Wednesday and continue Thursday. The camp includes experiments on space, physics and how the body works.

“It’s fun — I mean it really is fun,” said outreach program specialist Spencer Hulsey. “I do it because I love sharing science with others, and I love connecting instructors with the community.

Hulsey said he relishes the role of “making sure middle schoolers can get access to science beyond their normal classroom.”

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Aptiv to distribute sensory kits at La Crosse Loggers game Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — For people looking for a way to calm down, Aptiv has put together sensory kits to help heighten their focus. The kits, which Aptiv will distribute the kits as part of Aptiv Night at the La Crosse Loggers game against the Eau Claire Express at Copeland Park Sunday, come in drawstring bags that include items such as stress balls, snapping toys and “iSpy” bottles to find different items within them.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
La Crosse, WI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Mathematics#Uw#Uw La Crosse#Stem#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy