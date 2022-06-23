ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

One Shop In Upstate New York Is Searching For An Unusual Mascot

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
 2 days ago
Do you have a talking parrot you're looking to part ways with, or to get out of the house for a few hours? One shop in Upstate New York is on the hunt for one. Donna Vaccaro Piekarski of Turin Road Treasures in Rome New York posted online how the shop...

Marcy, NY
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

