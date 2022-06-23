Oregon Coast Aquarium Unveils New Attractions

Newport, Oregon — The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) is thrilled to announce that its new Nature Play Area, Outdoor Amphitheater, and headwaters feature are now open to the public!. These projects, alongside the construction of a new admissions annex and lobby renovations, comprise the first phase of the...
(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
Doug Sestrich’s job often depends on the ocean’s tide — and sometimes the weather. Two or three days a week, he drives miles of shoreline from Yaquina Bay to Carl Washburne State Park in an Oregon State Parks off-road vehicle looking for everything from trash, to snowy plovers to illegal activity.
The Siuslaw News has reported that they will soon be returning to a weekly paper beginning in July 6th. Publisher Jenna Bartlett says the move is a consolidation to in part bring more focus to their digital media. “It’s gonna allow us to enhance our digital news on a more...
SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
On all of my trips on Highway 20 west to the coast and east back toward Philomath, I’ve never gotten off the main path to check out Toledo. Sure, we stopped at the Dairy Queen a couple of times over the years, but just never ventured any further south despite a particular fondness for exploring small Oregon towns — from cool-looking antique shops to museums that chronicle a town’s history.
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Corvallis, OR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Corvallis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
It’s a foreclosure that perhaps would happen only in McMinnville. The Yamhill County sheriff’s Office will hold an auction on the courthouse steps on July 25. The property in question is not a house — it’s a derelict Boeing 747 that has been parked in the field in front of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum for some eight years.
Surrounded by heavy traffic in the middle of Albany, there are two islands of lawn, flowers, bushes and trees. Lately the larger of the two has become a place for apparently homeless people to hang out. A reader called my attention to this on Tuesday. “They were there about a...
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, it's important to know which cities in the Portland metro area allow fireworks and which ones don't. For example, fireworks are banned in Portland and Vancouver, but certain ones are allowed in Salem and Beaverton. The city of Gresham has not decided whether to ban fireworks this year or not.
Ken Eklund of Corvallis, also known as "writerguy," recently won a 2022 Peabody Award for his project World Without Oil. World Without Oil is an early “serious game” in the alternate-reality game genre. Eklund created and ran the game online in 2007. "The idea/theme of World Without Oil is (currently) in the news, unfortunately," Eklund said.
When the committee in charge of keeping the city staff safe accomplishes its mission, they celebrate with a party. On June 15, the city of Monmouth’s safety committee hosted a picnic at the Main St. Park in Monmouth, celebrating one year of zero safety incidents or violations of city employees. The event was put on by the city’s safety council president, Scott Allen, who hosted the event as a “thank you” for the safe work performed by Monmouth city employees.
The Richter Scale is the way scientists and geologists measure earthquakes, it ranges from 0 to 9. US Geological Survey reports the tremors early Wednesday morning. A series of rumbles, about 274 miles off the coast of Newport, OR, were traced by geologists between 2:54 and about 7 AM. The largest of them registered 5.6 on the Richter scale, which is just below what's considered a dangerous stage of 6 and up.
On Monday, June 20, 2022 at approximately 7:43 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a singled vehicle crash on Hwy 130 at milepost 3. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Volvo, operated John Newman (58) of Pacific City, left the roadway, collided with a utility pole and rolled off the roadway into the river. Speed and lane use are being investigated as a contributing factors. Hwy 130 was affected for approximately 6 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Nestucca Rural Fire, Tillamook Peoples Utility Department and ODOT.
A state representative who couldn’t win her primary for Congress could get a second chance at elected office in a move unsettling Oregon Democratic party politics. Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, who has represented Woodburn since 2017, came in seventh in a crowded Democratic primary for Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District last month. Her friend and […]
Here is an update from Oceansiders United on the renewed petition to allow Oceansiders a vote on whether to formally incorporate as a city — On May 6, Oceansiders United filed a new petition asking for a vote on incorporation in the November 8, 2022, General Election. On June 6,...
Albany had seven illicit drug overdose deaths through May this year, matching its total from the previous three years combined, said Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department. “Fentanyl is one of the primary drugs,” Liles added, during the Albany City Council’s meeting on Wednesday, June 22.
Death notice information is gleaned from local mortuaries. Death notices are published at no cost. To make sure a death notice gets listed, ask the mortuary to contact Lebanon Local at (541) 367-2138. Alvin E. Britton Sr. (Al), 86, of Lebanon, died 13, 2022. At Al’s request, no services will...
There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
The Albany Police Department has arrested a Corvallis woman for allegedly assaulting a female and delivering fentanyl near a school. Officers arrested Amy Rachelle Velasco, 30, on Wednesday, June 22. Court documents allege on or around June 8, Velasco knowingly delivered fentanyl, a schedule two controlled substance, within 1,000 feet...
