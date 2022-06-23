ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Dog locked inside hot truck in Meridian dies. Owner faces prosecution

By Andrea Teres-Martinez
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.
To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A dog died Wednesday afternoon after being locked inside a hot truck by its owner in Meridian, according to a news release from the Idaho Humane Society.

The truck was parked in the sun in 84-degree weather with its windows slightly cracked open, according to the release. The inside of the vehicle registered at 147 degrees when the French bulldog was found by an Idaho Humane Society officer. The dog died at about 1 p.m.

“A good Samaritan placed the initial call to Animal Care and Control, and that’s how it triggered our humane officer to arrive on scene” Kristine Schellhaas, a spokesperson for the Idaho Humane Society, told the Idaho Statesman by phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPW9L_0gJ9kw7u00
A dog died in Meridian after being locked in a hot truck by its owner on June 22, the first day of summer. An Idaho Humane Society officer responded to the emergency. Idaho Humane Society

The owner was “cited for neglect and cruelty and will face prosecution,” according to the release. The Meridian Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment late Wednesday afternoon.

“The dog’s death was entirely preventable,” the news release said. “As the temperatures rise this summer, please remember to look before you lock, and save a life!”

This is Idaho’s first heated vehicle-related animal death this year, according to the Humane Society, occurring on the first day of the summer season. The Humane Society had posted on social media about the importance of protecting pets from the summer heat earlier on Wednesday.

The Humane Society encourages Idahoans to call 911 for help if an adult or child is found in distress. For animals in distress, Animal Care and Control can be contacted at (208) 343-3166.

Comments / 3

Roy Skinner
2d ago

it's that time of the year to leave your pet at home. it's better off in your house, apartment, condo, mini house backyard. then in your vehicle.

Reply
10
Kounty Graybeal
2d ago

I don't understand why people take their dogs when they know they will have to leave them in the car! Here's an idea, leave them at home!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Boise police looking for witnesses after officer-involved Star shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is asking any potential witnesses to the officer-involved shooting in Star to come forward. The Ada County Critical Taskforce is investigating the incident. The Boise Police Department has worked with local authorities to canvas the area and speak with witnesses. On...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian, ID
Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Meridian, ID
Lifestyle
Idaho's Newschannel 7

West Boise house damaged in fire early Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire and Police departments are investigating a fire that broke out early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off of North Five Mile Road. Witnesses told KTVB the fire, which was reported at about 3 a.m., left minimal damage to one home on Constantine Avenue, but spread to a house next door. They said the house was empty and was up for sale.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Idaho Humane Society#French#An Idaho Humane Society#Animal Care And Control#The Humane Society#Occ
boisestatepublicradio.org

'Small town' feel? Yes, but Police Chief says Boise has to be prepared for ‘big city’ challenges

In the early afternoon of June 11, a person wishing to remain anonymous called Coeur d’Alene police to say dozens of men had been loading up into a U-Haul in a hotel parking lot, like “a little army.” Before the day was over, news organizations across the nation detailed the arrests of 31 men, each charged with conspiracy to riot at a Coeur d’Alene Pride rally.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
kboi.com

City of Meridian considers fee increases

Meridian is considering increasing the fees a resident must pay to remove the boot from their car or retrieve their pet from the pound. The car fees were last updated in 2019 and the impound fees in 2013. The Idaho Press reports, for the car fees an increase from $100...
MERIDIAN, ID
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made […] The post Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Post Register

Nampa urges cautious driving after two flaggers hit

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa is urging drivers to be cautious after two flaggers were hit in construction zones in the last two weeks. “We want our people to go home at the end of the day to their families," said Tom Point, senior director of public works. "Please help us keep our workers safe.”
NAMPA, ID
KIVI-TV

Abortions will soon be banned in Idaho. Here's how far you'd have to travel to the nearest Planned Parenthood.

BOISE, Idaho — Today's ruling will have a huge impact on women in states where abortion will become illegal. Abortions will be banned in Idaho in 30 days with exceptions only for rape, incest and to protect the mother's life. For those seeking an abortion but do not fall in those categories, how far would someone have to travel within the region to get care?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
338
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy