Salute to Seniors: San Antonio ISD

SAN ANTONIO- Another gracious gesture to honor the victims of the tragedy in Uvalde. Social Donations, a local non-profit in partnership with Monarch Trophies and an illustration artist from Germany is creating memorial plaques of each of the victims for a special memorial garden project in Uvalde. "We are very...
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found shot to death in a West Side neighborhood early Friday morning. Police were called out around 3:30 a.m. to San Fernando Street and S. San Dario Avenue near N. General McMullen. Investigators say that a homeowner told police he heard five gunshots, looked...
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot inside his Northeast Side apartment. The deadly shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex off Glendora Avenue and Tallulah Drive near Loop 410. Police said a woman heard a gunshot and went to her neighbor's apartment and...
San Antonio — It was the scariest moment of Elizabeth Basden’s life. “Honey!” she recalled saying to her husband Bill. “Take a breath! Take a breath! Nothing." Basden was driving her husband when he suffered cardiac arrest. "He was gone,” she told Fox San Antonio’s Ryan...
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking into a possible stolen vehicle after a car was found on fire on the Southeast Side. The vehicle fire was found by a passerby just before 2 a.m. Friday along Interstate 37 South. Police arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. No...
SAN ANTONIO – Two individuals have been arrested for arson in connection with two recent fires that occurred on the East side of town. According to the San Antonio Fire Department Arson Bureau, Kathryn Bassignana, 34 was charged with Arson for her connection to the fire on the Friedrich building on E. Commerce.
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department had a special gift planned out for a very special guest. 10-year-old D.J. who suffers from terminal brain cancer had his wish granted of putting on the SAPD uniform. DJ, who has already been sworn in by over 180 different law enforcement...
HOLLYWOOD PARK - A teen crime wave is sweeping across the Northside of Bexar County, surprising law enforcement officials who admit they are stunned at both the young age of the kids involved as well as the high volume of car burglaries and thefts. "These are young juveniles that don't...
SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld announces the death of Betty, the white-sided dolphin. She was 44 years old. SeaWorld shared on their Facebook page that cancer was the cause of her death. They also shared that she was one of the oldest documented animals in her species. “It was our...
SAN ANTONIO - A crash is under investigation after one driver was taken to the hospital and another is being tested for possible DWI. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday near Interstate 10 and De Zavala Road on the Northwest Side. Police said driver of a black Kia Soul...
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested an charged with murder after police say he brutally beat a man to death for disciplining his son last month. Jeremy Allyn Bayhi, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday night for the beating death of Michael Daniel Adan. The incident happened on May...
SAN ANTONIO - Thirteen Texas mayors, including San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, are calling on the state to pass gun reform measures. They're calling on Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session, as well as requiring universal background checks for gun sales. Increasing the age to buy assault weapons...
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she suffered a rollover causing her car to catch on fire on the Northwest side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of St. Cloud at around 2:44 p.m. for reports of a vehicle on fire. According...
AUSTIN, Texas — Local leaders are responding to the ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, which will allow individual states to set their own laws on abortion. This upholds Texas' "Trigger Law" which will ban all abortions from the moment of fertilization and criminalizes a medical professional that performs an abortion.
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional protection for abortion and allowing states to set their own laws regulating the procedure. This represents one of the most significant judicial reversals in generations and is expected to have far-reaching consequences for all Texans.
SAN ANTONIO - Americans are getting hit with high prices at the grocery store. The latest report from the Labor Department shows the cost of groceries went up by almost 12 percent for the year ending in May. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to try and ease inflation...
